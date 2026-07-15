World Champion Gukesh To Clash With Nihal Sarin At Chennai Grand Masters 2026

Witness the highly anticipated clash between World Champion D Gukesh and Nihal Sarin as the Chennai Grand Masters 2026 chess tournament begins, featuring top Grandmasters vying for a substantial prize and crucial FIDE Circuit points.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy MGD1

Key Points World champion D Gukesh will play Nihal Sarin in the opening round of the Chennai Grand Masters 2026.

The tournament features eight Grandmasters, including four top Indian players, competing in a double-round robin format.

A significant prize purse of Rs 75,00,000 and valuable FIDE Circuit points are at stake.

Other key opening matches include M Pranesh vs Alireza Firouzja and Arjun Erigaisi vs Dmitry Andreikin.

Gukesh previously won the inaugural edition of the tournament, which led to his World Championship title.

World champion D Gukesh will face Nihal Sarin in the first round marquee clash of the Chennai Grand Masters 2026 chess tournament here on Thursday.

Key Indian Grandmasters Compete

The tournament will witness eight Grandmasters face-off in a double-round robin format. There are four Indians in the fray along with four foreign Grandmasters in the tournament that offers a prize purse of Rs 75,00,000 and valuable FIDE Circuit points.

According to the draw, in the other opening round matches, last edition's Challenger winner M Pranesh will face Frenchman Alireza Firouzja with white pieces while Arjun Erigaisi will take on Dmitry Andreikin. The only match without any Indian representation on the opening day will witness Uzbekistan's GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov face off against USA's GM Hans Niemann.

Gukesh won the crown in the inaugural edition and went on to qualify for the Candidates and eventually win the world title.

Round 1 Pairing: GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov vs GM Hans Niemann; GM Arjun Erigaisi vs GM Dmitry Andreikin; GM M Pranesh vs GM Alireza Firouzja; GM D Gukesh vs GM Nihal Sarin.