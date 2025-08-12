HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Chennai GM: Keymer holds Erigaisi, stays in lead

Chennai GM: Keymer holds Erigaisi, stays in lead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 12, 2025 22:30 IST

x

Erigaisi

 

IMAGE: Vincent Keymer and Arjun Erigaisi during their sixth-round match at the Chennai Grand Masters chess tournament on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chennai Grand Masters/X

Indian ace Arjun Erigaisi held tournament leader Vincent Keymer to a hard-fought draw in the marquee sixth-round clash at the Chennai Grand Masters chess tournament on Tuesday.

The result allowed the German GM to maintain his one-point lead at the top of the Masters standings after six rounds, with Arjun remaining in hot pursuit.

In another key result, 22-year-old GM Awonder Liang of the United States defeated 18-year-old Pranav V in a much-anticipated battle, moving level on points with Arjun and adding fresh intrigue to the chase for the title.

Unbeaten so far, Keymer opened with the Queen's Pawn, quickly transposing into a Queen's Gambit by move two, while Arjun responded with the Slav Defense.

The German seized the early momentum, but Arjun clawed his way back, ensuring the pace-setter didn't turn into a runaway leader.

Elsewhere in the Masters, ViditGujrathi and Anish Giri settled for a draw, while Jorden van Foreest

bounced back with a win as Black against Nihal Sarin. Karthikeyan Murali, too, held Ray Robson to a draw.

In the Challengers, M Pranesh halted leader Abhimanyu Puranik's unbeaten run, turning what had looked like a one-man march into a tight three-way fight for the title.

The victory brought Pranesh level with Abhimanyu at the top, where they were joined by Leon Luke Mendonca after his win over Aryan Chopra.

 

GM Harika Dronavalli prevailed against compatriot Vaishali Rameshbabu in the all-women Grandmaster clash, while Adhiban Baskaran outplayed Diptayan Ghosh to climb up the standings. Pa Iniyan and Harshavardhan GB split the point after a draw. 

Now in its third year, the Chennai Grand Masters is India's strongest classical chess event. It features two elite 10-player round-robin sections -- Masters and Challengers -- across nine rounds in 10 days.

With a Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) prize pool, the Masters winner earns Rs 25 lakh (Rs 2.5 million), the Challengers winner Rs 7 lakh (Rs 0.7 million) and a 2026 Masters berth. The event also offers FIDE Circuit points, with the Masters champion securing 24.5 toward 2026 Candidates qualification.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

5 Learnings For India From England Tests
5 Learnings For India From England Tests
No place for Gill, Pant, Jaiswal in India's T20 team?
No place for Gill, Pant, Jaiswal in India's T20 team?
Nepal cricketers hone skills at BCCI facility
Nepal cricketers hone skills at BCCI facility
Rohit starts training amid talks over India future
Rohit starts training amid talks over India future
Brevis slams century as SA overpower Australia
Brevis slams century as SA overpower Australia

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The World's Largest Religious Monuments

webstory image 2

India's Highest Paid IT CEOs

webstory image 3

RELAX! AI Can't Take These 40 Jobs Away From You

VIDEOS

Video: Jaya Bachchan pushes, scolds man trying to take selfie with her0:32

Video: Jaya Bachchan pushes, scolds man trying to take...

Elnaaz Norouzi spotted at the airport in a stylish look1:16

Elnaaz Norouzi spotted at the airport in a stylish look

'Humari khopdi sanak gayi toh- - -', Mithun's 'tsunami' warning to Bilawal Bhutto's war threat to India1:10

'Humari khopdi sanak gayi toh- - -', Mithun's 'tsunami'...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV