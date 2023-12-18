News
Chennai GM Chess: Gukesh scores maiden win; joins Harikrishna at top

Chennai GM Chess: Gukesh scores maiden win; joins Harikrishna at top

Source: PTI
December 18, 2023 20:50 IST
D Guk

Photograph: Kind Courtesy D Gukesh/X

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh put it across Serbia's Alexandr Predke in the fourth round for his first win in the Chennai Grand Masters chess Championship in Chennai on Monday.

The 44-move victory with white pieces took the 17-year old Gukesh to 2.5 points from 4 rounds and to the top of the standings along with compatriot Pentala Harikrishna, who drew his game against Pavel Eljanov (Ukraine).

 

Gukesh had drawn his first three games in the tournament, played in the classical format. The event provides Gukesh an opportunity to improve his chances of securing qualification for the Candidates tournament.

Arjun Erigaisi, the other Indian GM in the fray, settled for a draw with black pieces against American Levon Aronian in 41 moves.

Iranian GM Parham Maghsoodloo, who is also in contention for a berth in next year's Candidates tournament, posted his first win, beating Sanan Sjugirov in 34 moves to improve his tally to 2 points.

Results-Round 4: Parham Maghsoodloo beat Sana Sjugirov (Hungary); D Gukesh beat Alexandr Predke, Pentala Harikrishna drew Levon Aronian, Pavel Eljanov drew Arjun Erigaisi.

Standings after round 4: 1-2. P Harikrishna, D Gukesh 2 points, 3-7. Levon Aronian, Eljanov, Maghsoodloo, Sjugirov, Erigaisi 2, 8. Predke 1.

 

Source: PTI
