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SKASports To Develop Regional Sports Ecosystem With Singapore Club

By Gurdip Singh
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 16, 2026 18:27 IST

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Chennai-based SKASports Investments partners with a Singapore club to cultivate a regional sports ecosystem, opening doors for Indian footballers and coaches.

Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Key Points

  • SKASports partners with Singapore's Football Club Jurong to develop a regional sports ecosystem.
  • The partnership aims to tap into the large pool of Indian footballers and coaches.
  • SKASports seeks to unlock growth opportunities for clubs and sports businesses across Asia.
  • The agreement provides potential opportunities for Indian footballers and coaches in Singapore.

Chennai-based SKASports Investments Private Ltd has signed an agreement with a Singapore club to develop a regional sports ecosystem that would tap the large pool of footballers and coaches from India.

SKASports' Vision for Asian Football

Founded in 2023 by football-related business operators Rohit Ramesh and Sudhir Menon, SKASports is working on new sports avenues in Asia.

 

The agreement was with NSG Global Ptd Ltd, the parent of Football Club Jurong of Singapore.

"SKASports aims to build meaningful partnerships with the sports ecosystem by combining investment, football expertise, media reach and commercial strategy to unlock growth opportunities for clubs, sports properties, and related businesses across Asia," said Menon, who has worked with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation.

Opportunities for Indian Footballers and Coaches

"As the agreement involving India and Singapore expertise, there is scope for opportunities for Indian footballers and coaches," Ramesh said.

SKASports has already invested in Sportscast India and Angkor Tiger FC, with a focus on stadium development, sponsoring growth, and football tourism initiatives connecting India and Cambodia, he added.

These are long-term business ventures, Menon said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Gurdip Singh in Singapore
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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