Chengdu, Al-Duhail seal spot in Asian Champions League Elite

Chinese Super League side Chengdu Rongcheng defeated Bangkok United 3-0 to qualify for the league phase of the Asian Champions League Elite on Tuesday, while Qatar's Al-Duhail downed Sepahan from Iran 3-2 in Al-Rayyan to also advance.

Brazilian striker Felipe scored twice after Yang Ming-yang's header had given Chengdu a 68th minute lead to see off the Thai side, ensuring coach Seo Jung-won and his team will be included in Friday's draw for the league phase in Kuala Lumpur.

Yang met Romulo's corner to put Chengdu in front and Felipe doubled the lead three minutes later as he latched onto a ball over the top of the Bangkok United defence.

Felipe added the third with six minutes remaining at the end of another incisive counterattack.

Al-Duhail, meanwhile, came back from going behind to a third minute close-range strike by Amin Hazbavi to progress.

Ibrahima Bamba powered his header into the top corner in the 11th minute to level the scores and Adil Boulbina put his side in front 13 minutes later with a stunning strike past Seyed Hossein Hosseini.

Krzysztof Piatek hit Al-Duhail's third in the 33rd minute at the end of a rapid break and the Qatari side held on despite conceding in the 93rd minute, when Milan Zakipour netted from close range.

Twenty-four clubs will compete in the league phase of the Asian Champions League Elite when it returns in September, with the participants split evenly into western and eastern leagues.

The top eight finishers on each side of the confederation will advance to the knockout rounds with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final due to be played centrally in Saudi Arabia next April and May.