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Home  » Sports » Xabi Alonso set to take over as Chelsea manager

Xabi Alonso set to take over as Chelsea manager

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May 17, 2026 13:10 IST

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Chelsea are reportedly set to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new head coach on a four-year deal, aiming to revitalise the club's performance in the Premier League.

Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

IMAGE: Xabi Alonso would be the fifth permanent appointment of Chelsea's BlueCo ownership after Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Key Points

  • Chelsea have reportedly agreed a four-year deal with Xabi Alonso to become their new head coach.
  • The appointment follows the sacking of Liam Rosenior after just three months in charge.
  • Xabi Alonso previously managed Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a four-year deal with former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to become the Premier League club's head coach, Sky Sports reported on Saturday.

Chelsea, who lost 1-0 in the FA Cup final to Manchester City earlier on Saturday, have been seeking a new head coach since Liam Rosenior was sacked in April after three months in charge.

 

Alonso's Managerial Background

Spaniard Alonso won a league and cup double with Leverkusen in his first season as a coach in 2023-24 but was sacked by Real Madrid after less than eight months in January.

Chelsea's Recent Managerial Instability

The 44-year-old would be the fifth permanent appointment of Chelsea's BlueCo ownership after Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Enzo Maresca and Rosenior.

Chelsea's Premier League Performance

Chelsea have slipped to ninth place in the Premier League and are struggling to qualify for European competition.

Source: REUTERS
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