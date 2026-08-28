Chelsea set price for Enzo Fernandez sale as Manchester City keep chase alive

Chelsea are prepared to sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for the right fee if they can strengthen midfield first, while City remain keen despite missing Chelsea's deadline.

IMAGE: Enzo Fernández created 68 chances for Chelsea during the 2025–26 Premier League season. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points Chelsea are open to selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City if the price is right and they can strengthen their squad first.

Manchester City remain interested despite missing Chelsea’s August 14 deadline for a £120 million bid.

Chelsea are exploring midfield replacements, with Alex Scott, Adam Wharton and Manu Kone among their targets.

City are rebuilding their midfield after several departures and have already signed Ayyoub Bouaddi and Elliot Anderson.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell midfielder Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for the right price, provided they can strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes, Sky Sports reported on Friday.

Fernandez Misses Carabao Cup Game

There have been no club-to-club talks between Chelsea and Manchester City over Fernandez, according to Sky Sports. However, the Argentine was left out of Chelsea’s Carabao Cup win over Luton on Thursday.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso said after the match that Fernandez remains a "good professional" who has trained well. He added that a decision on the midfielder’s availability for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Brighton would be taken later.

City Maintain Interest Despite Missed Deadline

Manchester City remain keen on Fernandez despite missing Chelsea’s August 14 deadline to make an offer. The World Cup-winning Argentine has been linked with City since 2023 and has made more than 100 appearances for Chelsea.

Fernandez enjoyed an impressive Premier League campaign last season, creating 68 chances -- the third-highest total in the league -- and contributing to 14 goals, the sixth-highest figure among all players.

Chelsea had previously agreed with Fernandez’s representatives that he could leave for £120 million if a bid arrived by August 14. No such offer came before the deadline.

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Chelsea Look for Midfield Reinforcements

Chelsea are now exploring midfield options as they consider Fernandez’s future.

Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton are among their targets, although both clubs are understood to be reluctant to sell. Roma midfielder Manu Kone is also on Chelsea’s list.

City Reshape Midfield after Major Departures

Strengthening central midfield has become a priority for Manchester City following the departure of Rodri to Barcelona earlier this month. City have also seen Nico Gonzalez move to Newcastle United for £50 million and Tijjani Reijnders join Al Qadsiah for £51 million.

Bernardo Silva has also left for Real Madrid after a successful spell at City that included multiple Premier League and FA Cup titles and a UEFA Champions League triumph.

City have already added to their midfield, signing 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille for £86 million on a five-year deal. Bouaddi made 18 appearances in 2023/24, 36 in 2024/25 and 42 in 2025/26. He has also won eight caps for Morocco during the 2025-26 season.

England international Elliot Anderson joined City from Nottingham Forest for £116 million last month.