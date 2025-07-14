HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How Chelsea's 'Ice-Cole' effect destroyed PSG...

July 14, 2025 06:21 IST

IMAGE: Cole Palmer celebrates with the Golden Ball trophy after being named best player of the FIFA Club World Cup, following the final between Chelsea and Paris St Germain at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

"Ice-Cole" Palmer lived up to his nickname in a scorching Club World Cup final on Sunday, scoring twice in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Paris St Germain on another broiling day at MetLife Stadium.

Temperatures soared above 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29.4°C) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, but the Chelsea talisman had ice in his veins as he bagged two goals in eight minutes in the first half.

He earned the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament.

 

The man of the match in their 4-1 Conference League final win over Real Betis in May, Palmer showed again that he does his best work under the biggest spotlight, as he also recorded an assist for Joao Pedro in the 43rd minute.

"I like finals. It's happened again," he told DAZN.

"It's a great feeling," he added. "Even better because everyone doubted us before the game, we knew that. To put a fight on like we did, it's good."

IMAGE: Cole Palmer celebrates with Enzo Fernandez after scoring Chelsea's second goal during the final.. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

A product of the Manchester City academy, Palmer made his senior debut with the team in September 2020 but never received the minutes on the pitch he believed he deserved, going to Chelsea three years later with the promise of more playing time.

He wasted no time becoming Chelsea's new hero, firing in goals in his first season with the club, and Sunday's final marked another chapter in his success story, with Man City long ago eliminated from the tournament in the round of 16.

He destroyed PSG's defence in a sensational first half on Sunday, running up and down the right channel before slotting in a tidy left-footed goal in 22nd minute.

He doubled the score eight minutes later, again targeting the bottom-left corner of the goal as the legions of blue-clad Chelsea fans erupted in elation.

European and French champions PSG were coming off an extraordinary season but appeared overwhelmed yet again as Palmer set up Pedro with a neat flick with two minutes left in the first half.

"Today we found a position for him where there was more space to attack," said Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca. "Obviously Cole played really well but the effort from all the players was fantastic."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
