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Chelsea compound United's misery as Carrick's men stumble closer to relegation zone

October 31, 2026 20:54 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Manchester United slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea for their ninth straight game without a win, leaving Michael Carrick under mounting pressure and the club near relegation danger.

Morgan Rogers

IMAGE: Chelsea's Morgan Rogers celebrates with Estevao and Pedro Neto after opening the scoring against Manchester United in the English Premier League on Saturday. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Key Points

  • Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea to extend their winless run to nine games in all competitions, intensifying pressure on manager Michael Carrick.
  • Morgan Rogers opened the scoring early in the second half before Lisandro Martinez was sent off for conceding a penalty.
  • Cole Palmer converted the spot-kick as United slipped to provisional 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone.

Pressure intensified on beleaguered Manchester United manager Michael Carrick after his side finished with 10 men in a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Chelsea on Saturday to record their ninth straight game without a win in all competitions.

The United board decided to stick with Carrick for the Chelsea game despite a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth last weekend after a 4-1 drubbing at Como in the Champions League but they lost again to goals from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer.

Manchester United Sit Just Above Relegation Zone

Michael Carrick

IMAGE: Manchester United are now winless in nine consecutive games under Michael Carrick. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The result leaves United in provisional 16th spot with seven points from nine games, just a point above the relegation zone, while Chelsea are now in fourth place on 16 points.

United, with captain Bruno Fernandes restored to the side after falling out with Carrick, looked lively in the first half but squandered a series of chances, notably from Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, who had a goal ruled offside, and Amad.

They were punished four minutes into the second half when Rogers picked up the ball just inside the United half and cantered past a hesitant defence before delicately lifting it past goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

 

Palmer Seals Chelsea Win

Cole Palmer

IMAGE: Cole Palmer scores Chelsea's second goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

United found themselves a man down in the 63rd minute when Lisandro Martinez floored Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana in the area to give away a penalty and was shown a second yellow card.

Palmer scored from the spot despite Lammens getting his hand to the ball as he dived to his right.

The home fans taunted Carrick, who enjoyed a highly successful 12-year career as a United midfielder, with chants of "You'll be sacked in the morning."

Source: REUTERS
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