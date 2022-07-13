Chelsea complete Sterling signing; Raphinha joins Barca

IMAGE: Raheem Sterling becomes Chelsea's first signing under the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, who officially took over from Russian Roman Abramovich at the end of May. Photograph: Chelsea FC/Twitter

England forward Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea on a five-year contract from Manchester City, the two English Premier League clubs announced on Wednesday.

The deal is worth up to 50 million pounds ($59.60 million), according to British media reports.



"I've obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I'm really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt," Sterling told the club website.



"London is my home and where it all started for me, and it's amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge."



Sterling becomes Chelsea's first signing under the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, who officially took over from Russian Roman Abramovich at the end of May.



The 27-year-old played 47 games in all competitions for City last season, scoring 17 times and providing nine assists.



After starting his senior career with Liverpool, Sterling moved to City in July 2015 and established himself as a regular in the Manchester club's frontline, netting 131 times in 339 games for Pep Guardiola's side.



He went on to win both the league title and League Cup four times as well as one FA Cup.



However, he fell down the pecking order last season, playing only a limited role in City's run to the league title and the Champions League semi-final, with Guardiola often preferring Phil Foden or Jack Grealish on the left side of attack.



Sterling said farewell to City in a social media post earlier on Wednesday.



"I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old. Today, I leave as a man. Thank you for your endless support. It's been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City," he wrote.



Sterling, capped 77 times by England, will add much-needed firepower to Chelsea's attack following their struggles in front of goal last season and the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.



Thomas Tuchel's side finished third last season, 19 points behind champions City. They kick off the new season with a trip to Everton on August 6.



Barcelona reach agreement with Leeds to sign Brazil winger Raphinha

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha from Premier League side Leeds United, both clubs announced on Wednesday.



Financial details were not disclosed but Spanish media reported that Barcelona will pay 58 million euros ($58.33 million) in a fee that could go up to 68 million with the agreed add-ons.



"FC Barcelona and Leeds United Football Club have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Raphael Dias Belloli, Raphinha, pending the player passing his medical," Barcelona said in a statement.



Chelsea and Arsenal both tried to make a late push in an effort to sign the player, but the Brazil international chose to join Barcelona, who finished second in LaLiga last season.



Raphinha scored 17 goals in 67 games in all competitions for Leeds after joining the Yorkshire club in 2020 from Stade Rennais. The 25-year-old previously also played for Sporting CP.



Raphinha has taken the front seat to be Brazil's right winger at this year's World Cup in Qatar, starting seven of the last nine games of his national team and chipping in with three goals and two assists since being called for the first time by coach Tite in October 2021.



Raphinha becomes manager Xavi Hernandez's third signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.



Forward Ousmane Dembele, whose Barcelona contract expired last month, joined the team on Tuesday and is expected to sign a new deal with the Catalan giants.



Dembele's potential contract extension would boost Barcelona's attacking options as the team also look to sign Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Barcelona later announced that they have reached an agreement with Portuguese club Sporting CP for the loan of winger Francisco Trincao until June 2023.



The deal includes the option to purchase the player when the loan period expires.



Trincao joined Barcelona from SC Braga in 2020, featuring 42 times and scoring three goals in all competitions for the Catalan club in the 2020-21 campaign.



He then spent the following season on loan at Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.