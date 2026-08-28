Chelsea, Fulham secure comfortable wins to progress in League Cup

Chelsea and Fulham advanced to the League Cup third round, with Chelsea securing a 2-0 win over Luton Town featuring a debut goal from Danny Welbeck, and Fulham achieving a 3-0 victory against AFC Wimbledon under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

IMAGE: Chelsea's Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring against Luton Town in the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Stamford Bridge in London on Thursday . Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Chelsea defeated third-tier Luton Town 2-0 to advance to the League Cup third round, with Danny Welbeck scoring on his debut.

Xabi Alonso, in his first competitive home match as Chelsea manager, expressed satisfaction with the team's energy and attitude.

Fulham secured a 3-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon, with Rodrigo Muniz scoring his first goal in over a year.

The win marked new Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa's first victory, with summer signing Gonzalo Garcia sealing the win in stoppage time.

Chelsea will face Leeds United in the next round, while Fulham will play West Ham.

Chelsea eased into the League Cup third round with a 2-0 victory over third-tier Luton Town on Thursday as Danny Welbeck marked his debut with a goal in Xabi Alonso's first competitive home match in charge. Amid pre-match speculation over the futures of Enzo Fernandez and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, it was one of Chelsea's less-heralded arrivals who made the decisive breakthrough. Welbeck headed home shortly after the restart, powering a Malo Gusto cross into the net to open his account for the club.

Alonso's Debut Home Win

Alonso fielded a strong side with Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and captain Reece James all in the starting line-up, and Chelsea dominated possession from the outset. "We want to have a complete squad in all aspects, in quality, maturity, personality, young players with experienced players," Alonso said. "It's important that young players get help to develop and in those cases the experienced players help a lot.

"Happy with the energy and the attitude of the players. The crowd, as well, has been great, we need them for the whole season. Now rest and we'll come back here (Stamford Bridge) on Sunday." Alonso remained tight-lipped about both Fernandez, who is reportedly heading to Manchester City and was not in the squad on Thursday, and Martinez, who is said to be moving from Aston Villa to Chelsea.

Match Highlights and Next Steps

Palmer and Estevao were denied good opportunities before Rogers rattled the crossbar on the stroke of halftime. Luton frustrated the hosts for much of the evening but could not withstand the pressure after the interval. Welbeck's emphatic finish finally broke the deadlock and shifted the momentum firmly in Chelsea's favour. The result was sealed 10 minutes from time when Estevao surged into the penalty area and struck after a weaving run, although the goal was ultimately recorded as an own goal by defender Hakeem Odoffin. Chelsea will play Leeds United in the next round.

Fulham's Dominant Performance

Rodrigo Muniz scored his first goal in more than a year as Fulham beat AFC Wimbledon 3-0 to reach the third round, where they will face West Ham. Emile Smith Rowe put Fulham ahead with a first-half header from a Kenny Tete cross before Muniz made it 2-0 before the break, also heading in from a Tete delivery. The win was Fulham's first under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa, and the Spaniard made 10 changes after Monday's Premier League defeat by Chelsea. Summer signing Gonzalo Garcia wrapped up the victory with a goal in stoppage time.