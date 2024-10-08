News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Chelsea, Forest charged by FA for pitchside melee

Chelsea, Forest charged by FA for pitchside melee

October 08, 2024 21:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Nottingham Forest's Nikola Milenkovic clashes with Chelsea's Levi Colwill . Photograph: Andrew Couldridge / Reuters

Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have been charged by the Football Association on Tuesday after a pitchside fight broke out between their players during Sunday's 1-1 draw in the Premier League.

Forest's Neco Williams sparked the pitchside confrontation after his challenge on Chelsea's Marc Cucurella sent the full back sprawling into the technical area, upending his coach Enzo Maresca.

 

Several players then piled into a melee, including some off the bench, pushing and shoving each other before referee Chris Kavanagh regained control. The match had 11 yellow cards in total.

"It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 88th minute," the FA said in a statement announcing the charge.

Both clubs have until Thursday, Oct. 10 to provide their responses.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Team India's master plan to conquer Australia
Team India's master plan to conquer Australia
Pakistan dominate England with strong batting display
Pakistan dominate England with strong batting display
Check Out Bumrah's Stylish Side
Check Out Bumrah's Stylish Side
NC-Cong taste victory in J-K, Omar to return as CM
NC-Cong taste victory in J-K, Omar to return as CM
Battle for J-K, Haryana: THE VERDICT
Battle for J-K, Haryana: THE VERDICT
Prez Comforts Emotional Manasi Parekh
Prez Comforts Emotional Manasi Parekh
Tiafoe launches into foul-mouthed exchange with umpire
Tiafoe launches into foul-mouthed exchange with umpire

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Can Jaiswal conquer Australia's tough pitches?

Can Jaiswal conquer Australia's tough pitches?

India's current team 'one of the greatest'?

India's current team 'one of the greatest'?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances