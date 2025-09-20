Chebet completes 5,000-10,000m double with stunning sprint

IMAGE: Olympic champion and World record holder Beatrice Chebet unleashed her devastating kick on the final bend to win the women's 5,000 metres at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

Beatrice Chebet claimed the women’s 5,000m title at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, completing a remarkable distance double after her 10,000m victory—replicating the feat she achieved at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In a tactical race, Chebet outsprinted her teammate and close friend Faith Kipyegon, the 1,500m champion and defending 5,000m titleholder. Sitting on the shoulder of Italy’s Nadia Battocletti for much of the final lap, both Kenyan athletes kicked into action in the closing stages. Chebet crossed the line in 14:54.36, narrowly ahead of Kipyegon’s 14:55.07. Battocletti, who had finished second in the 10,000m, claimed bronze in 14:55.42, giving all podium finishers their second medal of the championships.

Chebet’s explosive final straight left Kipyegon unable to respond, denying her a chance at a double in Tokyo. American Shelby Houlihan surged past former world record-holder Gudaf Tsegay to finish fourth in 14:57.42, leaving Ethiopia without a title in the distance events.

The race unfolded at a measured pace in the humid Tokyo evening until three laps from the finish. Battocletti took the lead with Kipyegon close behind, but Chebet timed her decisive move perfectly, powering past her rivals on the final bend in a sprint reminiscent of a 400m dash. Despite the fatigue from her earlier 10,000m effort, Battocletti’s bold front-running earned her another podium finish, rounding out a sensational championships for the Italian athlete.