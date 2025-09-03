Chauhan Removed As Delhi Chess President

IMAGE: Bharat Singh Chauhan seen with Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa. Photograph: Bharat Singh Chauhan/X

In a decision that is likely to have an impact on several state chess associations affiliated with the All India Chess Federation, the AICF's ethics commission has ordered that Bharat Singh Chauhan cannot be recognised as, or continue as, president of the Delhi Chess Association.

The three-member ethics commission, in an interim order dated 02.09.2025, said, 'In terms of the Ethics Code, we hold Respondent No. 2's (Bharat Singh Chauhan) election to be illegal and direct his immediate removal.

'The Respondent No. 1 (Delhi Chess Association) is directed to immediately place this order before the Vice President of DCA to enable him to take steps in accordance with law to ensure the main activity of the DCA, i.e., chess, is not hindered in any manner.'

The AICF's ethics commission, comprising three advocates -- Kunal Vyas, Raghavendra Mohan Bajaj and Shivam Singh -- decided on a complaint filed by Sandeep Singh.

Singh, as interim relief, had asked the AICF ethics commission to a. set aside his suspension order issued by the Delhi Chess Association; b. order AICF to disaffiliate the Delhi Chess Association; and c. suspend Chauhan with immediate effect, appoint an ad-hoc committee governed by AICF, and direct ad-hoc elections for the Delhi Chess Association.

The AICF ethics commission ordered against Chauhan as he had violated the National Sports Development Code with regard to office tenure.

IMAGE: Bharat Singh Chauhan plays chess with Viswanathan Anand. Photograph: Bharat Singh Chauhan/X

Queried about the order passed against him, Chauhan told this correspondent, "It was clearly stated earlier that the ethics commission was formed for only one month at the general body meeting held in September 2024. The minutes of that meeting are yet to be circulated."

Chauhan said a related case filed in the Delhi high Court comes up for hearing on 11.09.2025.

Interestingly, on the issue that Sandeep Singh -- the complainant -- himself had violated the National Sports Development Code, the ethics commission has ordered, 'The Complainant is also directed to file an affidavit explaining his own tenure with details of earlier posts held and eligibility to hold the post of Treasurer in case the relief in the Complaint with regard to his suspension is allowed within two weeks, and a rejoinder, if any, within one week of the reply being filed.'

The ethics commission said it would decide on Singh's petition to set aside his suspension order by the Delhi Chess Association at the stage of final hearing.

Similarly, on the matter of disaffiliating the Delhi Chess Association by AICF, the ethics commission said, 'In our opinion, the aforesaid relief as sought for is not an interim relief and is considered to be adjudicated at the time of final hearing. Parties have also not advanced submissions on the said issue at this stage. The said issue is therefore left open for adjudication at the time of final hearing.'

Strangely, the AICF and its ethics commission had remained silent earlier when complaints were lodged after young players were barred from playing in tournaments, even midway through, following a complaint.

