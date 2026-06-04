Chaufla And Nandal Dominate All India Racketlon Open

Discover how Vikramaditya Chaufla and Sidharth Nandal dominated the All India Racketlon Open, securing multiple gold medals and highlighting the growing talent in this unique multi-racket sport.

Key Points Vikramaditya Chaufla secured two gold medals and one silver at the All India Racketlon Open.

Sidharth Nandal won two gold medals, including the men's singles B category.

The tournament featured 'Racketlon Rite', a format replacing squash with pickleball.

Chaufla, a former India representative, is set to compete at the World Championships in Rotterdam.

Krishna Kotak, founder of RISA, also won gold in the 65+ category.

Vikramaditya Chaufla and Sidharth Nandal were the standout performers in the All India Racketlon Open at the Cricket Club of India here, bagging four and two medals respectively.

Racketlon Rite: A New Format

Racketlon is a combination sport in which the competitors are required to play four racket sports: table tennis, badminton, tennis and squash. This year, the organisers replaced squash with pickleball, calling the format racketlon rite.

Chaufla, who has captained India at World Racketlon Championships, won gold in the men's singles (40 and above) and finished runner-up to Nandal in the men's singles b category.

Chaufla's second gold came in men's doubles (40 and above) alongside Varun Motasha.

Nandal won the b category singles gold as well as the men's doubles gold with Nikhil Mansukhani in the same category.

Chaufla, a former badminton player who represented India in the World University Games, will next been seen at the World Championships in Rotterdam in August.

Krishna Kotak, founder of Racketlon India Sports Association (RISA), won gold in the 65 plus category. RISA is headed by president KK Cheema.