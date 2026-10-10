Chaudhari Secures Third Fenesta Open Crown, Kesharwani Claims Maiden Title

Vaidehee Chaudhari and Maan Kesharwani have emerged as the champions at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, with Chaudhari securing her third title and Kesharwani celebrating his maiden victory.

Key Points Vaidehee Chaudhari clinched her third Fenesta Open women's singles title on Saturday, defeating Shruti Ahlawat 6-4, 7-5.

Maan Kesharwani secured his maiden Fenesta Open men's singles title on Saturday, beating Nitin Sinha 6-0, 6-4.

Kesharwani expressed emotional relief, having previously lost in the first round for four consecutive years at the Fenesta Open.

Sixteen-year-old Ribhav Saroha won the boys' U-18 singles title, while Parthsarthi Mundhe lifted the girls' U-18 singles title.

The Fenesta Open U-16 and U-14 events are scheduled to kick off next week at DLTA.

Top seed Vaidehee Chaudhari and sixth seed Maan Kesharwani clinched the women's and men's singles titles respectively at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Saturday.

Chaudhari, who also won the title in 2022 and 2024, defeated 20-year-old Shruti Ahlawat 6-4, 7-5 in a closely contested final that lasted two hours and 15 minutes to secure her third Fenesta Open crown.

Chaudhari's Third Triumph

"I feel so proud. This is my third title so definitely I am very happy right now," Chaudhari said after the win.

"The first set I was 5-3 up and she kept fighting. Even the second set, I was 5-3 up and she kept fighting till the end. It was a great and a close match."

In the men's singles final, Kesharwani defeated third seed Nitin Sinha 6-0, 6-4 in one hour and 37 minutes to claim his maiden Fenesta Open title.

Kesharwani's Maiden Victory

Kesharwani made a dominant start, winning the first six games to take the opening set without dropping a game. The second set was more competitive, but the sixth seed secured a crucial break at 3-2 before holding his serve to close out the match.

"The first set was easy. But I'll congratulate my opponent," Kesharwani said.

"He's a little bit injured but still he's playing and competing. So proud of him. In the second set, it was a little bit shaky. But at 3-2, I broke him and then I was just holding my serves and I won.

"This is my first Fenesta title. Since the last 4 years, I was losing first round in every Fenesta Open. This time I directly made the finals and won. I'm very emotional. I don't know how to express it in words but I'm so happy."

Junior Champions Emerge

Sixteen-year-old Ribhav Saroha, the 10th seed, upset fourth seed Om Ramesh Patel 6-4, 6-3 to win the boys' U-18 singles title.

In the girls' U-18 singles final, second seed Parthsarthi Mundhe defeated seventh seed Aahan Aahan 6-3, 6-4 to lift the title.

The action now shifts to the Fenesta Open U-16 and U-14 events which kick off next week at DLTA.