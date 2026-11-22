AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey has called for unprecedented "mutual accountability" in Indian football, urging all past and present officials to publicly share reports of their tenures amidst growing concerns about the sport's future.

IMAGE: Aiff

Key Points AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey urged all past and present officials in Indian football to share reports of their tenures for "mutual accountability" on Sunday.

Chaubey's call follows former AIFF president Praful Patel's expression of concern over the current state of Indian football a day earlier.

Chaubey announced his intention to share his own report on leading the AIFF over the past four years via social media.

He emphasised that constructive dialogue and collective accountability are crucial for the progress of Indian football.

Patel, who led AIFF for over 12 years until 2022, had called for "serious introspection by all stakeholders" on Saturday.

All those who have held positions of responsibility in Indian football should share reports of their respective tenures, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said on Sunday, calling for "mutual accountability" amid growing concerns over the state of the game in the country.

Chaubey Calls For Mutual Accountability

Chaubey's remarks came a day after former AIFF president Praful Patel expressed concern over the present state of Indian football, adding to the scrutiny surrounding the functioning of the national federation.

In a statement posted on social media, Chaubey said he would share his report and experiences of leading the AIFF over the past four years and urged those who had held positions of responsibility in the past to do the same.

Chaubey also said that everyone wanted Indian football to progress and shared concerns about its future.

"We all want Indian football to progress, and we share the same concern for its future. As president of the AIFF, I understand that criticism comes with the responsibility of leadership, and I accept it with humility. However, accountability must be mutual and come from all sides," Chaubey said.

Social Media As A Platform For Transparency

He acknowledged that social media had emerged as an important platform for public communication and said sharing accounts of their respective tenures would be fair and appropriate.

"As social media has become an important platform for public communication, I intend to share my report and experiences of leading the AIFF over the past four years.

"In the same spirit, I believe it is only fair and appropriate that those who have held positions of responsibility also share reports of their respective tenures.

"Indian football deserves constructive dialogue and collective accountability," he added.

Patel's Concerns Over Indian Football

On Saturday, Patel called for "serious introspection by all stakeholders" to bring Indian football out of the current mess but at the same time advised against "jumping to hasty conclusions" in these challenging times.

Patel, who headed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for over 12 years until 2022, asserted that, as a responsible person connected with football in the country, he could not have kept quiet and watched what was happening around him.