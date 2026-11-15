Lalthanzuala's Late Strike Seals Chanmari's Victory

Chanmari FC clinched a crucial 2-1 victory against Dempo SC in the Indian Football League, thanks to a dramatic stoppage-time goal from Lalthanzuala, significantly impacting the league standings.

Photograph: IFL/X

Key Points Lalthanzuala scored a dramatic winner in the first minute of stoppage time, securing a 2-1 victory for Chanmari FC over Dempo SC on Sunday.

Dempo SC initially took the lead in the third minute through Laximanrao Rane, but Chanmari FC's R Ramdinthara equalised in the 23rd minute.

The win propelled Chanmari FC to fourth position in the Indian Football League table with four points from two matches.

Both teams had significant chances in the second half, with Dempo's Cledson da Silva and Chanmari's Denilson missing opportunities before the late winner.

Chanmari FC will next face Rajasthan United FC on November 20, while Dempo SC hosts Shillong Lajong FC on November 19.

Lalthanzuala scored in the first minute of stoppage time as Chanmari FC came from behind to beat Dempo SC 2-1 in the Indian Football League here on Sunday.

The win takes Chanmari to fourth position in the table with four points from two matches, while Dempo are third with six points from three games.

First Half Action: Dempo's Early Lead and Chanmari's Equaliser

Laximanrao Rane gave Dempo a third-minute lead, and R Ramdinthara equalised for Chanmari in the 23rd minute. The match looked set to end level until Lalthanzuala scored to give the visitors all three points. He was named man-of-the-match.

Dempo will host Shillong Lajong FC in Fatorda on November 19, while Chanmari face Rajasthan United FC on November 20.

Dempo needed three minutes and a single attack to go in front. Rane, overlapping on the left, took a touch, looked up and curled a powerful shot past the outstretched Zothanmawia into the top right-hand corner.

Chanmari had to reorganise early when Seila Toure was stretchered off. Around the quarter-hour, Chanmari settled on the ball and passed crisply in the Dempo half. Dempo slowed the tempo, giving up territory but keeping control of the areas closest to goal.

The decisive pass came in the 23rd minute. Denilson Rodrigues found Gabriel Ferreira Paz on the left, and after a quick one-two Ferreira Paz carried the ball into the box. His delivery across the six-yard area was side-footed in first time by Ramdinthara.

The scores stayed level at the break.

Second Half Battle for Control

In the second half, a run of fouls in midfield made the opening exchanges stop-start as both sides worked to take control of the middle of the pitch. Once that contest settled, both teams turned to the flanks. Crosses came in at either end, but neither goalkeeper was seriously tested until the 63rd minute.

That chance fell to the Golden Eagles, whose quick passing opened up the Chanmari defence. Vinay Harji played a first-time through ball to Cledson da Silva. With K Lalrinfela marking him closely, Cledson had to stretch to get his shot away, and Zothanmawia came bravely off his line to save at his feet.

Chanmari had an even clearer chance two minutes later. A cross from the right came in close to Subhajit, who dived to save, and the rebound fell to Denilson. With the goalkeeper on the ground, Denilson's shot from close range went high and wide.

Lalthanzuala's Stoppage Time Winner

The winner finally came in the first minute of stoppage time when Guite Vanlalpeka picked up the ball in the final third and found Lalpekhlua running to his right.

Lalpekhlua chose not to shoot and instead flashed a pass across the face of goal, beyond Subhajit. Lalthanzuala drove it into the open net to win the match for Chanmari.