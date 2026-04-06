Chanmari FC Defeats Real Kashmir in Indian Football League Encounter

Chanmari FC secured a 2-1 victory over Real Kashmir in the Indian Football League, showcasing strategic set-piece plays and impacting both teams' positions in the I-League standings.

IMAGE: Photograph: Real Kashmir FC/X

Key Points Chanmari FC defeated Real Kashmir FC 2-1 in a crucial I-League match, improving their league standing.

Marlon Rangel and Lalruatsanga scored for Chanmari FC, capitalising on set-piece opportunities.

Real Kashmir's Marius Bedzigui scored a free-kick, but the team's defensive errors proved costly.

Chanmari FC's victory moves them to seventh place, while Real Kashmir remains at the bottom of the I-League table.

Marlon Rangel and Lalruatsanga scored a goal in either half as Chanmari FC defeated Real Kashmir FC 2-1 in a crucial Indian Football League match here on Monday.

Marius Bedzigui scored for the home side to reduce the deficit, but Chanmari FC held on to the lead to move up to seventh on the table with eight points, while Real Kashmir remained at the bottom with two points from seven matches.

First Half Domination by Real Kashmir

Real Kashmir FC dominated for long periods in the first half, making the most of windy conditions that made it difficult for midfielders to play accurate forward passes.

The home team's overseas signings impressed alongside captain Mohammad Inam, as they looked the more likely side to score.

Chanmari FC Takes the Lead

Chanmari FC, however, took the lead against the run of play just before half-time from a set-piece, as P. Christopher Kamei floated a chipped delivery into the box and Real Kashmir FC goalkeeper Sayad Bin misjudged its flight, completely missing the ball and leaving the goal exposed.

Marlon Angel then had the simplest of tasks, guiding it into the net to hand the visitors the lead heading into the break.

Second Half Action

The visitors doubled their lead just after the hour mark, capitalising on poor set-piece defending from Real Kashmir.

Christopher Kamei was once again the provider, as his corner was expertly side-footed into the net by Lalruatsanga, who got ahead of his marker.

The Snow Leopards pulled one back just two minutes later.

Shedrack Charles was brought down on the edge of the box, earning a free-kick in a dangerous position.

Marius stepped up and curled a superb effort over the five-man wall and into the net, leaving the goalkeeper rooted to the spot.