Chanmari FC Secure Victory Over Dempo SC With Late Goals

Chanmari FC clinched a 2-0 victory against Dempo SC in the Indian Football League, thanks to late goals from Lalruatsanga and Jota, shifting their position in the I-League standings.

Photograph: Temilade Adelaja/Reuters

Key Points Chanmari FC defeated Dempo SC 2-0 in an I-League match, showcasing a strong performance.

Lalruatsanga and Jota scored crucial goals in stoppage time, securing the win for Chanmari FC.

Chanmari FC's victory propelled them to fifth place in the I-League standings.

Dempo SC's attacking efforts were thwarted by Chanmari's resilient defence.

Goals in stoppage time of either half by Lalruatsanga and Jota, respectively, ensured a 2-0 win for Chanmari FC against Dempo in an Indian Football League here on Saturday.

The result saw Chanmari move to fifth place past Dempo SC with 14 points while the Goan side dropped to sixth with 13 points.

The home side were reduced to 10 men in the 82nd minute after Aron Vanlalrinchhana was shown his second yellow card.

Dempo SC looked the livelier side in the opening exchanges, using the width effectively through Seigoumang Doungel and Vieri Colaco, as both made repeated surging runs down the flanks in an attempt to supply Marcus Joseph in the box.

The visitors also pressed aggressively whenever Chanmari FC had possession, forcing the hosts to move the ball quickly in tight areas.

Despite the energetic start from Dempo, neither side managed to establish clear control in the early stages, though both teams showed attacking intent.

Chanmari FC's Midfield Dominance

In the 20th minute, Lalruatsanga showed neat footwork in midfield to evade his marker before releasing Malsawmsanga on the right. The winger cut inside the box and aimed for the near post, but narrowly missed the target.

While Dempo continued to rely heavily on the flanks for attacking progression, their lack of penetration through central areas left Marcus Joseph isolated for large parts of the half.

Chanmari's pressure eventually paid off in first-half stoppage time. A corner swung into the Dempo box was not dealt with convincingly, allowing Lalthangliana to pounce on the loose ball and fire a low effort. Although the shot was blocked, the rebound fell kindly for Lalruatsanga, who produced an acrobatic finish to give Chanmari a 1-0 lead.

Second Half Momentum and Key Plays

The home side carried their momentum into the second half, dominating possession and keeping the ball inside the Dempo half. The first real chance came for them after Lalruatsanga played a low cross into the box which Pruthvesh Pednekar failed to clear.

Malsawmsanga who was behind could not make a solid connection with the ball, eventually scuffing his attempt which could not trouble the goalkeeper.

The final quarter of the game was largely a physical battle in the midfield with both sides going for the ball in the middle of the pitch.

Late Game Drama and Chanmari's Victory

Tackles were flying at both ends of the pitch and in the 82nd minute, Chanmari were reduced to 10 men.

Aron Vanlalrinchhana received his second yellow card for a rash challenge on Laximanrao Rane, forcing the home side to play the final minutes of the game with a man short.

Both head coaches introduced fresh legs into the game, especially Chanmari who saw three players being taken out of the playing area in stretchers. The Goan side increased the pressure on the home team as seven minutes of stoppage time were added.

Dempo, on the back of a flurry of set pieces, saw two attempts by Shubham Rawat and Gutierrez blocked and deflected out for a corner by the defenders. The home side defended deep inside their own box, but held on to their lead.

With Dempo putting numbers to find the equaliser, Chanmari were lethal in the counters and found the second goal in the seventh minute of injury time, and put the game to bed.

Jota dribbled the ball into the box and hit a low right footed shot that found the back of the net past the goalkeeper.