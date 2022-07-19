Changwon WC: Bhanwala, Rhythm Sangwan bag bronze

IMAGE: The Indian duo beat Czech Republic's Anna Dedova and Martin Podhrasky 16-12 in the bronze medal match. Photograph: ISSF/Twitter

Teenage shooters Anish Bhanwala and Rhythm Sangwan won bronze in the 25 rapid fire pistol mixed team event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Changwon on Tuesday.

India currently tops the medals tally with 14 medals that include 5 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze.

This was Anish and Rhythm's second medal as a pair in the ISSF Shooting World Cup, after having won the gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event at the Cairo World Cup in March this year.