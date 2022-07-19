News
Changwon WC: Bhanwala, Rhythm Sangwan bag bronze

Changwon WC: Bhanwala, Rhythm Sangwan bag bronze

Source: PTI
July 19, 2022 14:11 IST
The Indian duo beat Czech Republic's Anna Dedova and Martin Podhrasky 16-12 in the bronze medal match.

IMAGE: The Indian duo beat Czech Republic's Anna Dedova and Martin Podhrasky 16-12 in the bronze medal match. Photograph: ISSF/Twitter

Teenage shooters Anish Bhanwala and Rhythm Sangwan won bronze in the 25 rapid fire pistol mixed team event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Changwon on Tuesday.

 

India currently tops the medals tally with 14 medals that include 5 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze.

The Indian duo beat Czech Republic's Anna Dedova and Martin Podhrasky 16-12 in the bronze medal match.

This was Anish and Rhythm's second medal as a pair in the ISSF Shooting World Cup, after having won the gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event at the Cairo World Cup in March this year.

Source: PTI
