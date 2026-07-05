Dominant Start For India At U-19 Asian Boxing Championships

India's promising young boxers, Chandrika Pujari and Joyshree Devi, have made a dominant start at the U-19 Asian Boxing Championships, securing impressive victories and setting the stage for further Indian success.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points India's U-19 boxers, Chandrika Pujari and Joyshree Devi, secured dominant victories at the Asian Boxing Championships.

Chandrika Pujari achieved a unanimous 5-0 win in the girls' 51kg category.

Joyshree Devi forced a second-round Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the girls' 54kg division.

The Indian campaign will see U-23 men's boxers, including Asian champion Vishwanath Suresh, compete on Monday.

The championships serve as a crucial platform for India's emerging boxing talent to gain international experience.

India opened its campaign at the U-19 Asian Boxing Championships in emphatic fashion with Chandrika Pujari and Joyshree Devi registering dominant victories on Sunday.

Indian Boxers Secure Initial Wins

Competing in the preliminary rounds, World Boxing Futures Cup gold medallist Chandrika outboxed Mongolia's Lakham Tsendbaatar to secure a unanimous 5-0 victory in the girls' 51kg category.

Joyshree, a silver medallist at the World Boxing Futures Cup, followed with an equally commanding display, forcing a second-round Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) against Chinese Taipei's Chen Ning Hong in the girls' 54kg division.

India's campaign continues on Monday with a quartet of U-23 men's boxers set to enter the ring.

Asian champion Vishwanath Suresh (50kg) opens proceedings against Uzbekistan's Amirbek Ismoilov, before Ganga (55kg) faces Mongolia's Amgalanbaatar Bulgankhuu.

Sagar Jakhar (60kg) then takes on Japan's Koichi Nakayama, while Hitesh (70kg) rounds off the day's action against Chinese Taipei's Jun-Zhanglin.

The Boxing Federation of India has fielded a strong contingent across the U-19 and U-23 categories, with 20 players competing in each age group.

The championships provide an important platform for India's next generation boxers to test themselves against Asia's finest.