Champions League: Valverde hat-trick leaves City on the brink

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Federico Valverde scores their third goal to complete a hat-trick. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Key Points Federico Valverde scores his first career hat-trick as Real Madrid dominates Manchester City in the Champions League.

Real Madrid's counter-attacking strategy proves highly effective against Manchester City's attacking ambition.

Real Madrid takes a commanding 3-0 lead into the second leg of the Champions League tie against Manchester City.

Federico Valverde struck the first hat-trick of his career as Real Madrid swept aside Manchester City 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, leaving the English side with a daunting task ahead.

Pep Guardiola's City team began brightly at the Santiago Bernabeu, but were caught out by Madrid's pace on the break.

Thibaut Courtois released Valverde down the right, who rounded Gianluigi Donnarumma to open the scoring in the 20th minute and seven minutes later Vinicius Jr fed Valverde, who beat the offside trap and drilled home.

Madrid struck again in the 42nd minute after another rapid counter. Brahim Diaz clipped a pass into Valverde's path, the Uruguayan completing his treble with a fine volley after flicking the ball over a helpless Marc Guehi.

City pressed after halftime but it was the hosts who wasted a great chance to deal another blow, when Donnarumma denied Vinicius from the penalty spot after the goalkeeper brought down the Brazilian inside the box.

"Incredible, one dreams of nights like this," Valverde told Movistar Plus.

"I really enjoyed myself today; it had been quite some time since I had enjoyed a match this much. I am pleased, I am happy, but above all, I am delighted with the team's victory."

Guardiola arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu intent on exploiting Real's defensive frailties, particularly out wide, and set up with pace in attack through Antoine Semenyo, Savinho and Jeremy Doku.

City's Attacking Ambition Backfires

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates scoring their third goal. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

For a spell, it worked. Doku tormented Trent Alexander-Arnold in the early exchanges, repeatedly catching the defender out of position and helping City pin Real back. The visitors prowled around Courtois' area and looked increasingly confident as they pushed for an opener.

Yet with their attacking ambition came risk, and Real needed little invitation to counter.

Moments after Bernardo Silva fired narrowly wide, Real opened the scoring. Courtois spotted Valverde racing unmarked down the right flank and delivered a precise long ball from the edge of his own six-yard box, leaving the Uruguayan to sprint clear and find the net.

City were stunned and Real sensed their vulnerability. Valverde doubled the lead when Vinicius surged in from the left and slipped a through ball that deflected off a defender into the Uruguayan's path. The midfielder drove into the area and fired a low, angled strike into the bottom far corner.

Guardiola's side, lacking control in midfield, found themselves repeatedly exposed by Real's direct running and long passes. Vinicius was the spearhead, with Brahim and Valverde charging from deep against a City defence that struggled to track runners.

The third goal was also caused by Real's speed in attack. Vinicius embarked on a solo run from the left before switching play to Brahim on the right.

Surrounded by three defenders, the Moroccan chipped a delicate pass over the back line and Valverde arrived late, lobbed the onrushing Guehi and followed up with a crisp volley to complete his hat-trick and send the Bernabeu into raptures.

City emerged after halftime with renewed intent. Courtois produced a sharp save to deny Semenyo from close range, while Nico O'Reilly was later kept out by the Belgian keeper who was in inspired form.

Real, however, remained a threat on the break. Vinicius was brought down by Donnarumma inside the box when through on goal, earning a penalty. The Brazilian took it himself but saw his low effort to the right saved by Donnarumma.

It was a rare let-off for City on a night when their adventurous approach was ruthlessly punished, with the Spanish side now travelling to England for the second leg next Tuesday with a commanding cushion.

Brilliant Bodo/Glimt beat Sporting Lisbon 3-0

IMAGE: Bodo/Glimt's Ole Didrik Blomberg scores their second goal. Photograph: Mats Torbergsen/NTB via REUTERS

Another stellar display on their artificial home turf at the Aspmyra Stadium gave Norway's Bodo/Glimt a 3-0 win over Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The Portuguese side joined the long list of big-name European clubs that have made the journey to the little fishing town inside the Arctic Circle and came away empty-handed as Bodo romped to an easy victory on the night that puts them in the driving seat for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Luis Suarez blazed an early chance over the bar for the visitors but after that their hosts took over, and they went ahead just after the half-hour mark after Giorgos Vagiannidis bundled over Sondre Brunstad Fet in the box.

After a VAR check, the midfielder confidently stroked home the penalty he had won to give his side the lead.

The hosts were 2-0 up by the break, and though there was a slice of luck involved as Jens Petter Hauge’s through ball deflected into the path of Ole Didrik Blomberg, there was nothing lucky about his superb finish from a tight angle to double his side's advantage.

The Portuguese side showed a glimmer of attacking intent to start the second half but it was quickly snuffed out.

Bodo should have gone three up in the 55th minute after the ball pinged around in the box before eventually going out of play, with defender Jostein Gundersen heading the resulting corner straight at the keeper.

In total control of the game, Bodo grabbed the third goal their efforts deserved when Danish striker Kasper Hogh rounded off another fairytale effort, stealing between two defenders to deftly steer Hauge's low cross from the left into the net from close range in the 71st minute.

The 3-0 win, Bodo's fifth straight victory in the competition, leaves Sporting Lisbon with a mountain to climb in the second leg, which will take place in Lisbon next Tuesday.

Havertz haunts former club as Arsenal rescue 1-1 draw at Leverkusen

IMAGE: Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores their first goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Arsenal's eight-game winning run in the Champions League came to an end as they needed an 89th-minute penalty from substitute Kai Havertz to rescue a 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in their last-16 first leg.

Former Leverkusen player Havertz converted the late spot kick to cancel out Robert Andrich's 46th-minute header for the hosts, marking the first time this season that quadruple-chasing Arsenal had fallen behind in Europe's elite competition.

The sides will meet again on Tuesday in London for the return leg and a spot in the quarter-finals.

The Premier League leaders, who had won all eight of their previous matches to top the table after the league phase, had Leverkusen on the back foot in a bright start and Gabriel Martinelli rattled the crossbar with a powerful shot in the 19th minute.

The hosts, however, soaked up the early pressure and gradually found their footing with Christian Kofane's runs proving a constant threat for the Arsenal defence.

Leverkusen almost caught their opponents napping with a move straight from the kickoff in the second half that earned them a corner. Alex Grimaldo curled it to the far post where an unmarked Andrich headed in to give the hosts the lead.

Arteta's team could not find a way back into the game and were toothless in attack. The coach took off Bukayo Saka after an hour to bring on Noni Madueke before also introducing Havertz to loud applause from the home crowd.

Arsenal had an excellent chance in the 85th when Jurrien Timber was left unmarked in front of goal but he sent his header over the bar before Madueke went down in the box after slight contact with Leverkusen's Malik Tillman.

After a lengthy VAR review, Havertz kept his composure to rescue a draw ahead of next Tuesday's return leg in London.