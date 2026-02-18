HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Champions League, Real Madrid vs Benfica: Mbappe wants Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni banned for racism

February 18, 2026 10:07 IST

'I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard.'

Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni

IMAGE: Television pictures showed Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni covering his mouth with his shirt before making a comment that Vinicius Jr and nearby teammates interpreted as a racial slur. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Key Points

  • Real Madrid's Champions League match against Benfica was halted for 11 minutes under FIFA's anti-racism protocol.
  • Kylian Mbappe told reporters he heard Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni direct the same racist remark at Vinicius Jr several times.
  • Mbappe said he had been prepared to leave the pitch but was persuaded by Vinicius to continue playing.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe said Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni should be banned from the Champions League after the Argentine was accused of directing a racist slur at Vinicius Jr during the Spanish side's 1-0 playoff first-leg win on Tuesday.

Denying the accusation, Prestianni said the Brazilian misheard him.

The incident occurred shortly after Vinicius had curled Real into the lead five minutes into the second half in Lisbon.

Television footage showed the Argentine winger covering his mouth with his shirt before making a comment that Vinicius and nearby teammates interpreted as a racial slur against the 25-year-old, with referee Francois Letexier halting the match for 11 minutes after activating FIFA's anti-racism protocols.

The footage appeared to show an outraged Mbappe calling Prestianni "a bloody racist" to his face.

The atmosphere grew hostile after play resumed, with Vinicius and Mbappe loudly booed by the home crowd whenever they touched the ball. Despite the rising tensions, the players were able to close out the game without further interruptions.

"I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard," Prestianni said on Instagram.

"I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players."

We have to set an example: Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe told reporters he heard Prestianni direct the same racist remark at Vinicius several times, an allegation also levelled by Real's French midfielder Aurelien Tchouamen.

Mbappe said he had been prepared to leave the pitch but was persuaded by Vinicius to continue playing.

"We cannot accept that there is a player in Europe's top football competition who behaves like this. This guy (Prestianni) doesn't deserve to play in the Champions League anymore," Mbappe told reporters.

"We have to set an example for all the children watching us at home. What happened today is the kind of thing we cannot accept because the world is watching us.

When asked whether Prestianni had apologised, Mbappe laughed.

"Of course not," he said.

Racists Are, Above All, Cowards: Vinicius Jr

Vinicius later posted a statement on social media voicing his frustration.

"Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to cover their mouth with their shirt to show how weak they are. But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them. Nothing that happened today is new in my life or my family's life," Vinicius wrote.

The Brazilian has faced repeated racist abuse in Spain, with 18 legal complaints filed against racist behaviour targeting Vinicius since 2022.

Real Madrid and Benfica will meet again for the second leg next Wednesday at the Bernabeu.

 
Real Madrid edge Benfica in racism-marred match
