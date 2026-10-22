PIX: Rice saves Arsenal; Real Madrid hit four, Manchester Utd trounced

Declan Rice's dramatic late equaliser salvaged a 2-2 draw for Arsenal against Bayern Munich in a thrilling Champions League encounter, while Real Madrid and Como notched decisive victories in other European matches.

IMAGE: Declan Rice scores Arsenal's second goal in the UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich, at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, on Wednesday. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Key Points Declan Rice scored a late equaliser for Arsenal in their 2-2 Champions League draw at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Real Madrid defeated RB Leipzig 4-1, with Thibaut Courtois making crucial saves to keep them in the game.

Manchester United suffered a 4-1 loss to Como, where Nico Paz contributed two goals and an assist.

Galatasaray won a high-scoring match 4-2 at Lille, recovering from an early deficit.

Inter Milan, Aston Villa, Real Betis, and LASK also secured victories in their respective European fixtures.

IMAGE: Eberechi Eze fires the ball home to put Arsenal ahead in the match. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Declan Rice rescued Arsenal with a late equaliser in an electric 2-2 Champions League draw at Bayern Munich on Wednesday, while Real Madrid beat RB Leipzig 4-1 and Como handed Manchester United a bruising defeat by the same score.

Arsenal's evening in Germany began ominously when Bukayo Saka limped out of the contest in the 10th minute, clutching his knee after falling while attempting a pass.

Fifteen minutes later, however, Eberechi Eze raced on to Martin Odegaard's long ball and fired an angled shot past Manuel Neuer. Initially flagged offside, the goal was awarded following a VAR review.

IMAGE: Harry Kane scores Bayern Munich's second goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Bayern replied in the 35th minute when Harry Kane released Alphonso Davies down the left with a through ball from halfway, the Canadian breaking clear before beating David Raya with a composed right-footed finish.

Kane put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the 61st minute after his shot struck Jurrien Timber's raised hand, blasting his 58th Champions League goal into the roof of the net.

But Rice had the final say eight minutes from time, exchanging passes with Viktor Gyokeres inside the box before slotting past Neuer.

Real Madrid Dominates RB Leipzig

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe scores Real Madrid's third goal during the Champions League match against RB Leipzig, at Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

At the Santiago Bernabeu, Real's emphatic scoreline owed much to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who denied Romulo's close-range volley and thwarted Christopher Nkunku one-on-one before the hosts found their rhythm.

Bernardo Silva broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute, pouncing to tap home almost on the goalline after Leipzig goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt spilled Federico Valverde's shot.

Arda Guler doubled the lead seven minutes after halftime, beating a defender to Kylian Mbappe's goalbound header from Jude Bellingham's cross.

Mbappe curled a shot into the top corner in the 83rd minute before Tidiam Gomis pulled one back a minute later. Substitute Yan Diomande capped Real's victory with a spectacular volley from Brahim Diaz's cross.

Manchester United's Shock Defeat And Other Results

IMAGE: Ross Barkley scores Aston Villa's first goal with a header during the Champions League match against Viking, at Villa Park, Birmingham. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Elsewhere, Galatasaray won 4-2 at Lille, Inter Milan edged Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0, Aston Villa beat Viking Stavanger 3-1 and Real Betis beat Feyenoord 1-0, while LASK stunned Sporting 3-2 in Lisbon.

Paris St Germain, Aston Villa, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Real Betis top the standings having all made perfect starts to their Champions League campaigns, with three wins from three matches.

Inter Milan overcame Alessandro Bastoni's dismissal to beat Shakhtar Donetsk, Carlos Augusto controlling Henrikh Mkhitaryan's long pass in his stride before scoring the 77th-minute winner.

Bastoni had received a second booking eight minutes earlier for pushing an opponent away from the ball.

Aston Villa comfortably beat Norway's Viking, Ross Barkley heading the opener from a corner before Emiliano Buendia converted a penalty and Alysson found the net with a deflected shot. Peter Christiansen struck Viking's late consolation.

Isco's 59th-minute penalty following a handball gave Real Betis victory over Feyenoord in Seville, while Club Brugge beat Lens 3-0 through goals from Hans Vanaken, Joaquin Seys and Carlos Forbs.

LASK stunned Sporting, recovering from Luis Suarez's early penalty with goals from Christoph Lang, Sasa Kalajdzic and Krystof Danek. Suarez scored again in the 89th minute but the hosts could not salvage a point.

IMAGE: Nico Paz scores Como's third goal during the Champions League match against Manchester United, at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como, Italy. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Earlier, Nico Paz tormented Manchester United with two goals and an assist as Como swept to victory in northern Italy, while Galatasaray won a six-goal thriller at Lille.

Paz put Como ahead inside two minutes with a curling effort from the edge of the box, then helped double the lead four minutes after halftime, threading a perfectly weighted pass through for Anastasios Douvikas to finish first time past the advancing goalkeeper.

IMAGE: Joshua Zirkzee scores Manchester United's only goal of the match past Como's Jean Butez. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

The Argentine then robbed Carlos Baleba near the right touchline and surged diagonally for more than 30 metres before steering a left-footed finish inside the far post.

Jacobo Ramon headed Como's fourth from substitute Kaiki Bruno's cross in the 76th minute, with Joshua Zirkzee grabbing United's stoppage-time consolation from Amad Diallo's delivery.

IMAGE: Alexey Batrakov celebrates scoring Galatasaray's second goal during the Champions League match against Lille, at Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

In France, Galatasaray recovered from surrendering an early lead to beat Lille 4-2.

Yunus Akgun fired the visitors ahead shortly after kickoff, but Soriba Diaoune equalised five minutes later and struck again in the 39th minute to put Lille in front.

Alexey Batrakov headed Galatasaray level in the 44th minute before Lucas Torreira appeared to glance home a corner in the 52nd, although the effort was later credited as a Nabil Bentaleb own goal.

Victor Osimhen completed the scoring nine minutes later with a powerful strike from the edge of the box.