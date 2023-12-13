Champions League PIX: Real seal perfect group stage run

Real beat Union Berlin 3-2 with late Ceballos goal for perfect group stage run

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Luka Modric has his penalty saved by FC Union Berlin's Frederik Ronnow. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos scored an 89th-minute winner to secure a 3-2 victory at Union Berlin in their final Champions League Group C match on Tuesday, to make it six wins from six matches as the Germans ended their European run in last place.

The hosts had started well and Real goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga needed to pull off a spectacular one-handed save after just 55 seconds to deny Kevin Behrens from close range.

The Spaniards responded with a glancing header from Joselu that bounced off the crossbar in the 16th while he also fired wide in the 43rd before Luka Modric had a 45th-minute penalty saved by Frederik Ronnow.

Instead it was hosts who scored in a dramatic finale to the first half, with Kevin Volland pouncing on a David Alaba miskick to slot home in stoppage time.

Union needed to win to have any chance of qualifying for the Europa League but they came under increased pressure.

Union's Ronnow came to their rescue once more in the 55th, palming a Rodrygo header from point-blank range wide but the Dane was beaten by Joselu's header at the far post six minutes later.

The Real forward struck again in the 73rd with another header, this time at the near post from a superb Fran Garcia run and cross but the Germans briefly levelled through Alex Kral's low drive in the 85th.

Ceballos made sure of the win in the 89th to lift Real to 18 points with Napoli also advancing to the knockout stage, finishing in second place on 10. Braga finished third on four with Union in last place on two points.

Napoli ease into Champions League knockout stage with win over Braga

IMAGE: Napoli's Jens Cajuste in action with S.C. Braga's Joao Moutinho. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Napoli eased into the knockout stages of the Champions League with two first-half goals in a 2-0 home win over Sporting Braga on Tuesday.

The Italian side finished second, eight points behind Real Madrid in Group C, on 10 points, while Braga held on to third place and Europa League football with four points. Union Berlin lost 3-2 to Real Madrid and finished bottom on two points.

Napoli's opening goal came in the ninth minute when Matteo Politano's cross into the box was turned into his own goal by Serdar Saatci.

Napoli, who could afford to lose by one goal, wrapped up qualification in the 33rd minute when Victor Osimhen back heeled a Natan cross and then managed to nudge the loose ball into the net, leaving Braga needing to score four without reply.

It was Osimhen's first Champions League goal this season but the Nigerian, who picked up the African Footballer of the Year award on Monday, did miss both games against Union Berlin through injury.

The Portuguese were quickest out of the blocks and fired an early warning when Rodrigo Zalazar's backheel in the box fell to Bruma, but the striker pulled his shot wide of the post.

The own goal was a sucker punch for Braga as Saatci's attempt at a block caught his heel and flew over the keeper Matheus, who scrambled to claw it away but the referee signalled that the ball had crossed the line.

Before Osimhen doubled the lead, Braga had a chance to equalise in the 25th minute when Andre Horta was allowed time and space to shoot from distance but his effort was tipped over for a corner by keeper Alex Meret.

In the second half, Napoli manager Walter Mazzarri was able to take off Osimhen and Politano with the result never in danger.

Mazzarri, who replaced Rudi Garcia in November, saw his side return to winning ways after suffering defeat in their last three games.

Copenhagen beat Galatasaray 1-0 to progress in Champions League

IMAGE: Copenhagen's Lukas Lerager celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters

FC Copenhagen's Lukas Lerager scored a second-half goal and was sent off as they reached the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in over a decade with a 1-0 home win over Galatasaray on Tuesday to secure second spot in Group A.

Lerager's goal illuminated a chilly night as the Danish side's discipline and doggedness saw them progress from a group in which many experts expected them to finish bottom.

Instead, the Danish champions garnered eight points to end eight behind Bayern Munich, who beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford to leave the English side bottom on four points, one behind Galatasaray who reached the Europa league playoffs.

Copenhagen's Peter Ankersen had the best chance of the first half when he was teed up as he came marauding into the box, but the Danish fullback dragged his shot across the goal and just wide of the far post.

The host side's players howled for a penalty before the break as Elias Achouri appeared to be fouled when he was dispossessed on the edge of the Galatasaray box, but Italian referee Daniele Orsato waved away their protests.

They were the only incidents of note in a dull first half, but Copenhagen ignited the fanatical home crowd by taking the lead in the 58th minute from an attack down the left, with Achouri feeding Lerager for a close-range finish.

Needing to win to progress, Galatasaray's attack was strangely muted all evening with Kerem Akturkoglu blazing two chances high over the crossbar in quick succession while the hosts made two late goal-line clearances to hang on for victory.

By then Lerager had been sent off for two yellow cards, but the win sent the Danish side through to the knockout stages for the first time since the 2010/11 season, while Galatasaray drop into the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Real Sociedad hold Inter to goalless draw to secure historic top spot

IMAGE: Real Sociedad players celebrate after the match. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Real Sociedad held Inter Milan to a goalless draw on Tuesday to secure the top spot in Champions League Group D, with the visitors progressing to the knockout stages as leaders for the first time.

The LaLiga side arrived unbeaten at the San Siro stadium and already sure of a place in the last 16. They finished on 12 points, the same as Inter, who took second place on goal difference.

Real dominated possession throughout an unexciting first half where they failed to record a single shot on goal. Inter, who had started with a counter-attacking game, squandered their single chance to open the scoring just before the break.

Simone Inzaghi's side looked more dangerous in the second half as Serie A top scorer Lautaro Martinez came on to the pitch, but the Argentine was unable to capitalise on his chances in the box.

The Basques thought they were on course for victory with a penalty that was eventually disallowed by the VAR, while Takefusa Kubo was booked for simulating a foul in the box 15 minutes from time.

The round-of-16 draw will be made on Monday.