PIX: Mbappe 'trick' sinks Manchester City; Real Madrid in last 16

A summary of Wednesday's action in the UEFA Champions League Knock-out phase play-offs.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe scores Real Madrid's first goal during the Champions League Knock-out phase play-off second Leg against Manchester City, at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Real Madrid beat Manchester City 3-1 with a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick on Wednesday in their Champions League play-off second leg at a raucous Santiago Bernabeu stadium, earning them a 6-3 aggregate victory and a place in the last 16.

Last year's champions will face either Bayer Leverkusen or city rivals Atletico Madrid, depending on Friday's draw, as they seek a record-extending 16th title.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his Real Madrid teammates as he walks off the field with the ball after the match. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Mbappe opened the scoring with Real's first attack in the fourth minute, taking advantage of another massive blunder by City's defence when captain Ruben Dias missed his header and left the French forward free to lob over the onrushing Ederson.

Mbappe scored again in the 33rd minute with a close-range strike after a humiliating cutback that left defender Josko Gvardiol on the floor.

Real kept piling on the pressure and wasting chances against Pep Guardiola's struggling team. Mbappe scored his third in the 61st minute with a left-footed strike from the edge of the box just inside Ederson's right post.

Manchester City scored a compensation goal at the death, Nico Gonzalez converting a rebound after Omar Marmoush's free-kick bounced off the crossbar, but it did little to tarnish a fantastic night for the Spaniards.

PSV need extra-time to eliminate Juventus

IMAGE: Ryan Flamingo breaks into celebration after scoring PSV Eindhoven's third goal against Juventus in extra-time, at Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, the Netherlands. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Defender Ryan Flamingo scored an extra-time winner to give PSV Eindhoven a 3-1 home win in the second leg of their Champions League knock-out phase play-off against Juventus, overturning a first-leg deficit and putting them into the last 16.

The tie was level at 3-3 on aggregate after 90 minutes and went into extra-time before Flamingo poached a 98th-minute winner to see the Dutch side advance as Juventus became the third Italian side eliminated from the competition following AC Milan and Atalanta on Tuesday.

Juventus had a 2-1 lead going into the second leg at the Philips Stadion but PSV cancelled that out when veteran Ivan Perisic opened the scoring in the 53rd minute.

The visitors restored their advantage when Timothy Weah equalised 10 minutes later, only for Ismael Saibari to make it 2-1 and level the aggregate scoreline with his close-in effort in the 74th minute.

PSV had several chances to win the tie before it went into extra-time, where Flamingo made no mistake as he took advantage of a defensive muddle to see PSV to a 4-3 aggregate triumph.

It was a deserved success for the Dutch despite them struggling to get going and failing to get a shot on target in the first half.

IMAGE: Ivan Perisic celebrates with Ryan Flamingo and Noa Lang after scoring PSV Eindhoven's first goal. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

The 36-year-old Perisic remedied that with a stunning finish after Noa Lang drove down the left wing and cut in before putting in a cross-field pass to the Croatia international. Perisic still needed a delicate first touch and then belted home a half volley across the goal and into the opposite corner of the net.

Luuk de Jong’s goal-bound header from a corner on the hour mark was cleared off the line by defender Federico Gatti as PSV went in search of the aggregate lead but Juventus levelled with Weah’s thunderous shot from outside the area after PSV cleared a free kick straight at him.

The goal was awarded only after the referee checked the sideline VAR screen for a possible off-side.

Perisic then turned provider as PSV restored their lead, powering into the box before crossing. De Jong struggled to bring the ball under control but his strike partner Saibari was on hand to blast home from close range.

PSV finished the 90 minutes strongly with chances for Saibari and Lang and had more opportunities in the early stages of extra time as visiting goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio made a fine stop to deny Saibari.

The hosts got their third goal after Johan Bakayoko’s cross was stopped by Gatti but a muddle with Di Gregorio allowed the ball to squirm loose and Flamingo snatched the winner.

Ruthless PSG humble Brest to seal last 16 spot

IMAGE: Nuno Mendes scores Paris St Germain's fifth goal against Brest at the Parc des Princes, Paris. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Paris St Germain cruised into the Champions League last 16 with a crushing 7-0 home victory over fellow French side Brest in their knock-out phase play-off second leg to secure a 10-0 aggregate triumph.

Following PSG’s 3-0 away win in the first leg, both teams started slowly, showing little urgency or a clear game plan with the hosts fully in control of the tie.

Bradley Barcola broke the deadlock for PSG after 20 minutes and shortly before half-time Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubled the lead with a tap-in from a tight angle.

Vitinha made it three just before the hour mark and Desire Doue added the fourth.

Nuno Mendes grabbed PSG's fifth, Goncalo Ramos added a sixth and Brest's humiliation was complete four minutes from time when Senny Mayulu became the seventh PSG player to score and complete the rout.

Dortmund in last 16 after scoreless draw with Sporting

IMAGE: Borussia Dortmund's Ramy Bensebaini tries to stop Sporting CP's Conrad Harder during their match at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany. Photograph: Jana Rodenbusch/Reuters

Borussia Dortmund sailed into the last 16 of the Champions League after a comfortable 0-0 draw with Sporting in the second leg of their knock-out phase play-off, giving last year's runners-up a 3-0 aggregate win.

Dortmund will face Aston Villa or Lille in the last 16, depending on Friday's draw.

Despite being 3-0 down from the first leg, Sporting showed little urgency early on, looking happy to sit back and wait for an opportunity to counter.

Sporting left their top scorer Viktor Gyokeres at home as a precaution. The striker, with 34 goals in 36 games this season, has struggled with a thigh injury but played at the weekend, and his absence was a sign of their resignation.

The first chance fell to the hosts when Marcel Sabitzer tried his luck from distance and the shot curled wide of the far post.

Sabitzer, seeking his first goal of the season, had another strike from outside the area but Sporting keeper Rui Silva parried the ball away for a corner.

Dortmund were awarded a penalty 13 minutes after the interval when Silva took down Karim Adeyemi but the keeper made amends by saving Serhou Guirassy's spot kick to deny the Champions League's top scorer this season his 11th goal of the competition.

IMAGE: Borussia Dortmund's Julian Ryerson, Serhou Guirassy, Julien Duranville, Giovanni Reyna and Maximilian Beier celebrate after the match. Photograph: Jana Rodenbusch/Reuters

Substitute Giovanni Reyna had an excellent chance to break the deadlock for the hosts when sent through with just the keeper to beat but he hit the upright and was unable to convert the rebound.

Emre Can did have the ball in the net with a header, but his effort was chalked off for offside, and Dortmund, who have lost their last two league games, the first two under new manager Niko Kovac, march on in Europe.

Sporting, meanwhile, continued their alarming drop in form since Ruben Amorim left to take charge of Manchester United in November.

Under Amorim, Sporting won three of their four games in the league phase and were second in the standings.

Since his departure they have failed to win a European match, losing five of six games, and their European adventure ended in anti-climax.

Now they will concentrate on retaining their league title.