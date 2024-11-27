PIX: Man City fumble again; Arsenal, Barcelona cruise

Images from the Champions League matches played on Tuesday.



City give up three-goal lead to draw with Feyenoord





IMAGE: Feyenoord's players celebrate after drawing their Champions League against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on Tuesday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Manchester City squandered a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday after another calamitous performance from Pep Guardiola's stuttering side who have suffered an alarming slump in form.



Erling Haaland scored either side of an Ilkay Gundogan strike for the hosts, who looked poised for victory after a five-game losing streak in all competitions.



But defensive blunders in the dying minutes allowed Anis Hadj Moussa, Santiago Gimenez and David Hancko to score as City dropped to 15th in the Champions League table on eight points.



"We lost a lot of games lately, we're fragile and of course we needed a victory," Guardiola said as his side threw away the lead, with the English champions having been trounced 4-0 at home by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.



"I don't know if it's mental. The first goal cannot happen and the second as well. After that we forget what happened, we were desperate to win and do well, we do well but don't win games."

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland shows his dejection after the match. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

City have conceded two or more goals in six successive matches in all competitions for the first time since 1963 - a season that saw them relegated from the English top flight.



They are also the first team in Champions League history to lead by three goals as late as the 75th minute but fail to win.



"Difficult," said City defender Nathan Ake. "We played quite well, all under control, then things changed. We have to stay strong mentally, believe in ourselves, and stay together ... and make sure we get out of it.



"The only thing we can do is fight back and stay strong ... When you're three-nil up, it feels like a defeat when you give up three goals at home."



City parked in the visitors' end for much of the night and following several near misses in the first half, Haaland got the hosts on the scoresheet in the 45th by striking a blistering penalty kick past Timon Wellenreuther after he was fouled.



Gundogan doubled the lead in the 50th minute with a deflected low long-range shot before Haaland scored again three minutes later when he slid in to stab home a Matheus Nunes cross for his 46th goal in Europe's elite club competition.



At that stage, it was all smiles among the Etihad crowd.

IMAGE: David Hancko scores Feyenoord's third goal. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Yet astonishingly, Feyenoord replied with three goals inside 15 minutes, first from Hadj Moussa, who pounced on a careless ball back from Josko Gvardiol in the 75th minute.



Then Gimenez struck seven minutes later when he chested in Jordan Lotomba's cross, created from another wayward Gvardiol pass that had a furious Guardiola with his head in his hands for several minutes and Gvardiol tugging his shirt over his face.



Hancko equalised in the 89th when keeper Ederson was beaten by Igor Paixao who sent over a cross for Hancko to head in.



"It was an unbelievable evening," said Feyenoord boss Brian Priske. "To be 3-0 down around 75 minutes away from home and against the best team in the world and then to be able to pick up a really important point for us - an unbelievable result."

IMAGE: Ilkay Gundogan scores Manchester City's second goal. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

City's Jack Grealish narrowly missed scoring a late winner but his deflected strike grazed the crossbar.



The home fans booed their side after the final whistle.



What could have been a massive confidence boost for Guardiola's struggling team now raises more questions ahead of their toughest test of the season yet, a clash with Premier League-leading Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.



Defeat would leave City 11 points adrift of the Reds.



Feyenoord, who are fourth in the Eredivisie, are 20th in the Champions League standings with seven points and among the playoff places with three games remaining in the first phase.



Outstanding Arsenal thump Sporting in Lisbon

IMAGE: Gabriel Magalhaes, left, celebrates with Declan Rice after scoring Arsenal's third goal against Sporting. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Bukayo Saka scored one goal and set up another as Arsenal thrashed Portuguese side Sporting 5-1 in their Champions League clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Tuesday, their biggest away win in the competition in 21 years.



Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal ahead early on before Kai Havertz and Brazilian defender Gabriel added two more goals before halftime as Arsenal overwhelmed their hosts.



Goncalo Inacio pulled a goal back for Sporting early in the second period, but Saka restored Arsenal's three-goal advantage with a penalty and Leandro Trossard got a fifth for their biggest away win in the Champions League since victory by the same scoreline at Inter Milan in 2003.



Arsenal moved above Sporting to seventh place in the 36-team table with 10 points from five games.

IMAGE: Bukayo Saka scores Arsenal's fourth goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

The Portuguese side, who recently lost coach Ruben Amorim to Manchester United, have the same number of points but are one position back on goal difference.



"Sporting haven't lost here in a very long time (13 months), we knew it would be a big challenge," Saka said. "But we believed we could go out there and have a good performance and we did that.



"We realised how good they are and that we had to rise to the challenge. I am proud of all the boys, we will be a team that goes from strength to strength and keeps improving."



Arsenal were finding plenty of joy on the right wing and their first two goals both came from attacks down that side.



Jurrien Timber’s low cross eluded everyone and provided a tap-in for Martinelli at the back post inside seven minutes.



Arsenal doubled their advantage midway through the first half when Saka burst into the box and poked the ball past Sporting goalkeeper Franco Israel, providing another simple finish for Havertz.



Defender Gabriel met a Declan Rice corner to head his side further in front and few could argue Arsenal were full value for their 3-0 lead.

IMAGE: Gabriel Magalhaes scores Arsenal's third goal past Sporting CP's goalkeeper Franco Israel. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

They would have hoped for a composed start to the second half but instead allowed Sporting a way back into the game.



Francisco Trincao’s corner was met at the front post by Inacio, who volleyed into the back of the net to offer his side a lifeline.



Arsenal were by no means as dominant in the second period, but earned a penalty when Martin Odegaard was fouled from behind by Ousmane Diomande and Saka coolly slotted the spot kick into the bottom right corner.



Substitute Trossard added a fifth with a header after Israel could only parry Mikel Merino's long-range shot into his path.



"We didn't start the game well, we conceded a goal very early and that brought unease to the team," Sporting coach Joao Pereira said. "The players reacted well in the second half, we had a good 20 minutes, but then we conceded a penalty.



"We did good things, but we started the game badly and that affected the whole match."



Barcelona cruise to easy win over Brest

IMAGE: Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring Barcelona's first goal against Brest. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scored twice as the hosts cruised to a 3-0 win over French side Brest on Tuesday, with the Polish striker joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only players to pass the 100 goals mark in the competition.



The victory lifted Barca to second in the 36-team table on 12 points from five games, one point behind Inter Milan and level with third-placed Liverpool, who host Real Madrid on Wednesday. Brest dropped to ninth spot with 10 points.



Lewandowski put Barcelona ahead after being fouled by goalkeeper Marco Bizot and converting from the spot in the 10th minute, scoring his 100th Champions League goal.



After successive LaLiga games without a victory, and still missing injured teenage winger Lamine Yamal, Barca returned to winning ways with a dominant display as they created 19 scoring attempts against a side who did not have a shot on target.



But the wasteful hosts squandered several chances to extend their lead and were almost caught out by a couple of counter attacks before Dani Olmo got their second with a fine individual goal after dribbling past two defenders and firing home.



Lewandowski wrapped up the win in added time with a tidy finish inside the far post from Alejandro Balde's assist.



"I'm very happy, very happy. 101 goals in the Champions League is great number," Lewandowski told Movistar Plus.



"I didn't think I could score so many goals in the Champions League. To join Messi and Ronaldo ... I guess they are good, right?



Despite faltering domestic league form Barcelona top LaLiga, four points ahead of Real Madrid who have a game in hand.



"We haven't been playing well in LaLiga lately, but we have a lot of games to play yet. We just have to be patient, we'll score more goals in the end," added Lewandowski.



"We're looking to win every game. If I can score goals to help the team, all the better. We have to win every game until the end of the season."

IMAGE: Dani Olmo scores Barcelona's second goal against Brest. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

At 36, Lewandowski has been in top form this term, scoring 22 goals in 19 games in all competitions for Barcelona.



He is the leading scorer in the Champions League this season with seven goals in five games and in LaLiga with 15 goals and two assists in 14 matches.



Lewandowski's first Champions League goal was for Borussia Dortmund in a 3-1 win over Olympiakos Piraeus in October 2011.



With the German side he netted 17 goals in 28 Champions League games in three seasons and took his tally to new heights after moving to Bayern Munich, scoring 69 goals in 78 games in eight campaigns before joining Barcelona two years ago.



However, Lewandowski still has a mountain to climb to surpass former Barca great Messi's 129 Champions League goals, with Ronaldo holding the record on 140.



Fourth on the list is Karim Benzema, with 90 goals and now playing in Saudi Arabia. The closest player to Lewandowski who is still active in the Champions League is his former Bayern teammate Thomas Muller with 54.



Barca will face a busy week with three games in LaLiga - at home against Las Palmas and away at Mallorca and Real Betis - before traveling to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Dec. 11.



Battling Bayern edge 10-man PSG





IMAGE: Kim Min-jae scores Bayern Munich's first goal against Paris St Germain at Allianz Arena, Munich. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Bayern Munich battled past 10-man Paris St Germain 1-0 in the Champions League thanks to Kim Min-jae's winner on Tuesday to improve their chances of automatic qualification and leave the visitors in trouble after a third loss in the competition.



It was the second straight win for Bayern in the competition after a rocky start of one victory and two defeats, lifting them to 11th with nine points from five games, a point off the top eight places that bring automatic qualification for the last 16.



Luis Enrique's PSG are 26th on four, outside the playoff spots with three matches remaining in the first phase.



Bundesliga leaders Bayern, who visit Borussia Dortmund on Saturday before next week's German Cup last-16 clash at home to holders Bayer Leverkusen, had the better start against PSG and two early opportunities through Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane.



The visitors responded with a double chance of their own but neither Ousmane Dembele, who was sent off just before the hour mark, nor Joao Neves could beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

IMAGE: PSG's Fabian Ruiz, centre, clashes with Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

With PSG's only win so far coming against Girona in their opener they were desperate for points but Bayern struck first with South Korea's Kim heading home from close range after keeper Matvei Safonov fluffed a corner in the 38th minute.



Before the French side's defence had time to recover Bayern almost scored a second five minutes before halftime with Kingsley Coman firing over the bar after a solo run.



Things got worse for Luis Enrique's PSG side when Dembele was dismissed for a lunging tackle that brought a second booking in the 57th, leaving an already struggling side down to 10.



Bayern tried to make the most of the extra man, piling pressure on the visitors, and Coman came close again in the 66th minute, narrowly missing the target after a quick passing move.



Safonov made amends for his earlier mistake by tipping a Musiala shot onto the post, but despite some late pressure PSG could not prevent Bayern claiming a seventh consecutive victory and seventh straight clean sheet in all competitions.



Atletico thrash Sparta Prague

Argentina forward Julian Alvarez and substitute Angel Correa scored two goals each while Marcos Llorente and Antoine Griezmann added to the feast as Atletico Madrid thumped hosts Sparta Prague 6-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.



It was a commanding performance from the Spanish side, who earned their sixth successive win in all competitions with arguably their best performance of the season.



Atletico are ninth in the 36-team Champions League table with nine points from five games while Sparta Prague are 28th on four points.



Diego Simeone's Atleti dominated proceedings from early on at the Letna Stadion with Alvarez and striker Alexander Sorloth a constant menace, combining well up-front.



Sparta Prague's Kaan Kairinen wasted a great early chance after a Llorente mistake and they were punished as the visitors opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Alvarez curled a free kick from the edge of the box into the top corner.



Norway's Sorloth was denied a second goal when his strike was well saved by goalkeeper Peter Vindahl a few minutes later.



However, Llorente extended the visitors' lead just before the break with help from Sorloth, who played a clever dummy on his teammate's cross that ended up evading everyone, including the goalkeeper, as it bounced in at the far post.



Alvarez scored the third in the 59th minute, finishing off a counter attack that he started in Atletico's own half, playing a fine one-two with Giuliano Simeone before firing past the goalkeeper.



Griezmann came off the bench to score the visitors' fourth with a tidy finish from inside the box from an assist by Llorente in the 70th minute, before Correa twice struck late from inside the box to wrap up an easy win.



"A great game, lots of goals, so I'm very happy. We needed it," Alvarez told Movistar Plus.



"I was confident that I was going to score with that free kick, I think it was a great goal that opened the game and helped us to keep on winning.



"It was a matter of time and minutes to fit all the pieces together. Little by little the whole team is feeling better. We have to continue on this path and keep working. The group is doing very well so we're going for more."



Leipzig own goal sends Inter top of Champions League



An own goal by RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba gave Inter Milan a 1-0 home win in the Champions League on Tuesday as the Italian champions provisionally moved top of the standings.



Unbeaten Inter top the table with 13 points from five games, one point above second-placed Barcelona - who beat Brest 3-0 - and third-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand and host defending champions Real Madrid on Wednesday.



Inter dominated the first half and took the lead in the 27th minute after Lukeba turned the ball into Leipzig's own net following Federico Dimarco's free kick.



Dimarco, making his first Champions League start of the season, curled a cross into the box and the ball bounced in off the 21-year-old's foot.



The hosts looked set for a comfortable victory, however Simone Inzaghi's men slowed their pace significantly after the break.



Leipzig sensed their chance and grew into the clash, and Inter keeper Yann Sommer pulled off a brilliant save when he denied a low attempt from Antonio Nusa in the 69th minute.



The visitors, who came into the match as one of five teams to have lost their first four games, were without midfielder Xavi Simons, sidelined with an ankle injury.



They were also without defender Lukas Klostermann, who joined an already long absentee list after he was forced off with a calf injury at halftime of their 4-3 defeat at Hoffenheim on Saturday.



Inter, meanwhile, had Hakan Calhanoglu back after a thigh injury, and Lautaro Martinez started up front alongside Mehdi Taremi after the Argentina striker was sick following his return from international duty.



Inter continued to skate on thin ice as they risked conceding a late equaliser before Henrikh Mkhitaryan thought he had doubled their lead in stoppage time, but the goal was ruled out for a foul by Marcus Thuram.



They managed to avoid a slip-up and maintained their perfect defensive record in the competition as the only team yet to concede a goal at this point of their European campaign.



Inter have won four consecutive games without conceding for the first time in Europe's top-tier competition, after a run of three in 1966-67 and 2009-10.



They beat Red Star Belgrade 4-0, Young Boys 1-0 and Arsenal 1-0 after opening their campaign with a goalless draw at Manchester City.



Three-times champions Inter, who are third in Serie A and one point off leaders Napoli, next visit German champions Bayer Leverkusen on Dec. 10.



Leipzig, still in search of their first points of the league phase after five consecutive losses in the competition, host Aston Villa the same day.



Milan overcome Slovan Bratislava in 3-2 win



AC Milan earned their third successive Champions League win with a 3-2 victory at Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday, hanging on after the home side sought to stage a late comeback.



Milan arrived on the back of a 3-1 win at Real Madrid while Slovan were beaten 4-1 by Dinamo Zagreb last time out in the tournament, but for much of the game the home side looked more than capable of causing their visitors real problems.



The first half ended level with Milan's Christian Pulisic opening the scoring in the 21st minute before a quick counter-attack led to Slovan's Tigran Barseghyan equalising three minutes later.



Milan struggled to put Slovan away before substitute Rafael Leao put them back in front in the 68th minute and Tammy Abraham capitalised on a horror back-pass from David Strelec to extend their lead three minutes later.



Slovan pulled a goal back through Nino Marcelli in the 88th minute, and also had Marko Tolic sent off late on, but Milan came through the late drama to move on to nine points.



Slovan, with no points, remain rooted at the bottom of the standings.



Milan controlled the game in Slovan's half for the opening 15 minutes without creating any real danger before a quick counter from the home side almost let them in to take the lead.



Barseghyan's pass sent Strelec through on goal where he rounded the keeper but his finish lacked power allowing Strahinja Pavlovic slide in to block the shot.



The visitors finally made their possession count when a through-ball from Abraham on the halfway line set Pulisic free and he raced into the area before angling his low shot into the far corner.



Milan did not learn their lesson from Slovan's earlier counter and this time Barseghyan collected the ball in his own half without a single opposition player ahead of him.



Tijjani Reijnders was the closest Milan player but he could not keep pace and Barseghyan calmly lofted the ball over the oncoming Maigan.

Milan sent on Leao at the start of the second half and the Portuguese winger put them back in front after Youssouf Fofana's cross field pass found him ahead of his marker to coolly slip the ball past the keeper.



It looked all over for Slovan when Strelec played a pass back into the box which only went as far as Abraham who had the simple task of turning and sending a shot past the helpless keeper.



The game appeared all over as a contest but Marcelli's superb strike from outside the area suddenly gave Slovan hope, but all they could muster was Tolic getting a double booking for a foul and dissent, and Milan survived to take all three points.