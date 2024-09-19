Champions League PIX: Inter Milan hold Man City to goalless draw; PSG win

Images from the Champions League matches played on Wednesday.





IMAGE: Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan misses a chance to score against Inter Milan during the Champions League match at Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, on Wednesday. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Inter Milan escaped Etihad Stadium with a surprise 0-0 draw against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, exacting a small measure of revenge for their narrow loss to Pep Guardiola's side in the 2023 final.



Both teams squandered numerous chances in a breathless back-and-forth affair. City were largely stalled by Inter's impressive discipline in defence, while Simone Inzaghi's Inter, who were dangerous on the break on a nervy night for both sides, were wayward with their finishing.



"We faced a really difficult team," Guardiola said.



"I'm still really, really satisfied for the game we played, especially with how (Inter) defended, they are masters of that, so big, they help each other unbelievably. So you cannot expect to create a lot of chances."



Inzaghi was similarly pleased with his squad's night.



"I said 'well done guys', they put in a giant performance," the manager said. "I asked them to play exactly as they did. We all know Manchester City, what they are capable of, we knew we had to pull out all the stops, play a great game and we did it."



City's goal machine Erling Haaland, who would have become the fastest player in history to record 100 goals for a European club had he scored, will have to wait to achieve that milestone.



The Norwegian, who has nine goals in four Premier League games this season, narrowly missed a couple of first-half chances including a header that keeper Yann Sommer jumped up to grab on the line, and a hard, low shot that rolled just wide of the post.



Henrikh Mkhitaryan had City fans breathing a huge sigh of relief when he missed a late chance, launching a rocket just over the bar from about eight metres out, then holding his head in disbelief.

IMAGE: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is challenged by Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto and Lautaro Martinez. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

At the other end, Ilkay Gundogan elicited huge groans from City fans after twice failing to convert with close-range headers in the dying seconds. He launched the first one straight at the keeper, with the second one glancing just over the bar right before the final whistle.



City fired 22 shots to Inter's 13, but only had one more shot on target than their visitors with five.



"A very intense game against a very strong opponent," City defender Ruben Dias told TNT.



"We knew what was coming, they're a top team as well, they're used to winning, and we knew we're not going to have an easy job. In the end, I think the team had a great performance, we were very close to scoring."



Under the new Champions League format, teams play eight matches against eight different opponents, with the top eight sides in the 36-team league automatically advancing to the last 16, and the next 16 playing a further knockout round.



"We prefer to win, but we have seven games (left to advance), we'll see what happens," Guardiola said.



It was a lacklustre performance for four-time defending English champions City, who are in a familiar spot sitting atop the Premier League table after four games with a 100% record. Inter are third in the Serie A table.



One negative on the night was a potential injury to City captain Kevin De Bruyne, who appeared to pick up a knock late in the first half and did not play in the second.



"I haven't spoken to the doctors yet," Guardiola said.



His team face another intense contest on Sunday when they host Arsenal, who sit two points behind them in the table.



City, who edged Inter 1-0 to hoist the 2023 Champions League trophy in Istanbul as part of their treble, were eliminated by eventual winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of Europe's top competition last season, while Inter were ousted by Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.



Gazzaniga howler gifts PSG win over Girona





IMAGE: Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga lets the ball go through his legs as Nuno Mendes scores PSG's first goal. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

An embarrassing late blunder gifted Paris St Germain a 1-0 home victory over Champions League debutants Girona on Wednesday as the visitors' goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga let a Nuno Mendes cross slip through his legs and into the net.



After relentless PSG pressure, Mendes’s low ball across the goal slipped through Gazzaniga’s grasp and into the net in stoppage time to earn the hosts victory.



The match was one-sided, with the French champions dominating in attack and registering 26 total attempts compared to Girona's three.

IMAGE: Nuno Mendes's low ball across the goal slipped through Paulo Gazzaniga’s grasp and into the net in stoppage time. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Girona's defence effectively neutralised PSG's attack in the first half, causing mounting frustration for the hosts as they struggled to break down their opponents.



PSG's Marco Asensio came close to breaking the deadlock in the first half with a low shot aimed at the bottom corner, narrowly missing the post.



Just before halftime, Asensio appeared to suffer an injury, prompting manager Luis Enrique to substitute him with Randal Kolo Muani.



Following the halftime break, PSG continued to apply pressure, with Ousmane Dembele making a clear run from the halfway line only for Ladislav Krejci to execute a last-ditch challenge that preserved the scoreline for Girona.

IMAGE: Nuno Mendes celebrates after scoring the winner for PSG in stoppage time. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Dembele came close again shortly after the hour, breaking free from his marker to strike a shot towards the top corner, only for it to rebound off the woodwork.



Girona, who seemed content with a draw, began to waste time, drawing boos from the Parc des Princes crowd as PSG started a late offensive push.



Kolo Muani narrowly missed with a shot and, shortly after, Achraf Hakimi's close-range half-volley was saved by Gazzaniga's legs. However, the goalkeeper's late error ultimately decided the match.

Dortmund relieved with victory at Club Brugge





IMAGE: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens celebrates scoring Borussia Dortmund's first goal against Club Brugge. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Borussia Dortmund rode their luck in a 3-0 Champions League victory at Belgian side Club Brugge on Wednesday, where all their goals came in the final 14 minutes after their hosts had spurned several chances.



Brugge were the better side for much of the contest but Jamie Gittens’s brace and a penalty from Serhou Guirassy sealed victory for the visitors and left their hosts frustrated.



"It wasn’t a top performance but we took the win," Dortmund captain Emre Can admitted as his coach Nuri Sahin hailed his side's resilience.



"It was important to start with an away win against a tough opponent. It was a good, attacking match from both teams. In the end, with the changes we had, I think we deserved to win," Sahin said.



Midfielder Julian Brandt praised substitutes Gittens and Guirassy for their impact off the bench which turned the contest in the team’s favour.



"It was tough in the first half. We ran a lot," Brandt told DAZN. "It was a lot of work and a lot of attrition. At the end you could see that the spaces were getting bigger.



"It's a good thing that the bench scores the goals. Once again the substitutes decided the game."



Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet rued his side’s profligacy in front of goal when the score was level at 0-0.

"That's the Champions League," he said. "Our performance was very good. If we score the first ourselves, the scenario is ideal. But they did that and then you get an exaggerated scoreline.



"The difference is the squad depth of Dortmund. What they have on the bench... after a gruelling match, it is not easy against someone (like Gittens) who comes fresh from the bench.



"We can be very satisfied with our match. The football was very good and we created chances. We just have to seize our moments. Then we could even win."