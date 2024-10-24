News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » PIX: Haaland stuns with 'amazing' goal against Sparta

PIX: Haaland stuns with 'amazing' goal against Sparta

October 24, 2024 10:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring a goal

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring a goal against Sparta Prague in the Champions League match at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on Wednesday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

While Pep Guardiola has become accustomed to the eye-popping feats of his goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland, the Manchester City manager marvelled at Wednesday's stupendous strike, playfully suggesting that Haaland is not human.

The 24-year-old Norwegian scored twice as City thrashed Sparta Prague 5-0 in the Champions League, but it was his first goal -- a flying back-heeled volley out of the air -- that had social media in a frenzy and left his teammates in awe.

Asked by a visiting reporter if such goals are "normal" for Haaland, Guardiola said: "I would say no. Not for a human being. I would say no."

Erling Haaland

IMAGE: Erling Haaland scored with a flying back-heeled volley out of the air -- that had social media in a frenzy and left his teammates in awe. Photographs: Phil Noble/Reuters

The goal was more a remarkable physical effort than a thing of beauty, and similar to a karate kick goal he scored against Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

"I just spoke to him if I tried to do that I'd pull my groin," said Phil Foden, who opened the scoring with a goal in the third minute. "I don't know how he did it. I just think it's just his long legs. He's a freak isn't he?"

"What an amazing goal," added Matheus Nunes, who also scored from the penalty spot. "I was speechless after that. When he scored a similar goal against Dortmund I was watching on TV so to see this live it was amazing."

Erling Haaland

Even visiting manager Lars Friis had high praise for Haaland, who took his tally to 44 Champions League goals in 42 games. He climbed level with Didier Drogba in 16th spot on the all-time scoring list in the European competition, although Drogba took 92 games to reach the mark.

"He's a world class player, maybe the best striker in the world," Friis said.

Erling Haaland

Guardiola was pleased with the patience Haaland -- whose 10 Premier League goals top the scoring table this season -- showed amid a swarm of defenders. He narrowly missed firing home with a pair of headers as well.

"I know it's not easy for him, because they defend in the box, no space, three central defenders with him, two holding midfielders close to him ... literally is not a space," Guardiola said. "You know, every cross they are hugging him and pushing, so it's not easy.

"But I spoke many times with him. Be patient. Be patient. Be positive. Erling has this incredible capacity, can touch 15 balls, 20 balls, but have seven, eight chances. So it's unbelievable, this talent that this guy has."

Erling Haaland

Guardiola did not actually see the goal live, saying a player was blocking his view. He turned to his bench to ask who scored, and how.

"I saw it on TV, but I didn't see it in the moment," the manager said.

 

Haaland's acrobatics had social media abuzz. One fan posted on X: "Haaland, that's one of the most ridiculous finishes I've seen in my life."

John Stones also scored for City, who climbed to third in Europe's elite club competition with seven points after three games.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'All the sports in which India does well removed'
'All the sports in which India does well removed'
PIX: Real Madrid's stunning comeback!
PIX: Real Madrid's stunning comeback!
Hardik Catches Up With 'Favourite Boys'
Hardik Catches Up With 'Favourite Boys'
Why INDIA bloc to fight UP bypolls on 'cycle' symbol
Why INDIA bloc to fight UP bypolls on 'cycle' symbol
Gagangir attack: CCTV captures terrorist with AK rifle
Gagangir attack: CCTV captures terrorist with AK rifle
Want To Invest In Corporate Bond Funds?
Want To Invest In Corporate Bond Funds?
Is Prithvi Shaw Headed The Kambli Way?
Is Prithvi Shaw Headed The Kambli Way?

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

Champions League PIX: Big wins for City, Barca

Champions League PIX: Big wins for City, Barca

Neeraj Chopra calls for Mondotrack at NIS Patiala

Neeraj Chopra calls for Mondotrack at NIS Patiala

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances