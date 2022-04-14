PIX: Liverpool, Manchester City in semis after thrilling draws

Champions League SF line-up: Liverpool vs Villarreal; Real Madrid vs Manchester City

IMAGE: Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal during the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Benfica, at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Wednesday. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

There were a few nerves at the end but Liverpool set up a Champions League semi-final with Spain's Villarreal after Roberto Firmino scored twice in a 3-3 second-leg draw with Benfica on Wednesday to ensure a 6-4 aggregate win.

Juergen Klopp's side had been 3-1 up on the night before the visitors struck twice late in the game to create a jittery finale to what had appeared to be a comfortable passage.

The Lisbon side exited the competition with the applause of their own fans -- and Liverpool's -- ringing in their ears after delivering a performance full of belief and commitment until the end.

With a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Lisbon, Liverpool manager Klopp made seven changes to the team which drew with Manchester City at the weekend, but his squad showed their improved strength in depth with Luis Diaz and Kostas Tsimikas particularly impressing.

"It was not exactly what we wanted but it is absolutely not important," said Klopp.

"If we played the best game of the season tonight it wouldn't have made it more likely to get to the final. We are through and that's all that matters and I'm really happy," said the German.

IMAGE: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has an unsuccessful attempt on the Benfica goal. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Benfica winger Everton went close with a curling shot before Liverpool took the lead with a powerful header from a corner by defender Ibrahima Konate in the 21st minute to settle any nerves for a makeshift lineup.

Konate, who had also scored in the first leg, rose well to meet Tsimikas's corner and give Liverpool a three-goal cushion.

Benfica responded positively though with Darwin Nunez having a delicate chip over Alisson Becker ruled out for offside.

The visiting fans were able to celebrate though when Benfica pulled level through Goncalo Ramos, who beat Alisson after a tackle from James Milner had fallen to him on the edge of the box.

Brazilian Firmino scored twice after the break as Liverpool looked to make sure of a place in the semi-finals for the third time in five seasons.

He made it 2-1 in the 55th minute after Benfica keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos spilled the ball out, his defenders could not clear their lines and Diogo Jota's slightly mis-hit cross was turned in by the Brazilian at the back post.

Firmino's second goal was a more elegant affair -- Tsimikas floating a free kick over the Benfica defence for the striker to beat Vlachodimos with a side-footed volley.

IMAGE: Goncalo Ramos scores Benfica's first goal. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

But Benfica stuck at the task well and pulled two goals back in the latter stages to return a degree of tension to Anfield.

Substitute Roman Yaremchuk made it 3-2, the Ukrainian forward latching on to a through ball from Alejandro Grimaldo and rounding Alisson before sliding his finish into the empty net.

The goal was initially flagged for offside but allowed after a video review.

It was a similar story for their equaliser on the night with Nunez's effort also ruled out, after Benfica sprung Liverpool's offside trap, before the intervention from VAR.

The impressive Nunez had an effort disallowed in stoppage time but this time VAR backed the on-field call and Liverpool could evade what might have been a scary final few minutes.

Liverpool's thoughts will now turn to their FA Cup semi-final with Premier League title rivals Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.

But for Benfica, it was an honourable exit from the tournament as their fans recognised with long and loud appreciation after the final whistle.

"All Benfica fans must be proud of this campaign. We had a difficult group stage, and then faced Ajax and Liverpool. As we advanced the opponents became more difficult, but we gave a good account of ourselves," said Benfica manager Nelson Verissimo.

Manchester City ride out Atletico storm

IMAGE: John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez celebrate with teammates after Manchester City finish with a goalless draw against Atletico Madrid in the second leg quarter-final and seal a place in the semi-finals, at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. Photograph: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Manchester City produced a disciplined performance to secure a fractious 0-0 draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and reach the Champions League semi-finals 1-0 on aggregate.

City, bidding to win European club football's most prestigious trophy for the first time, will play record 13-times champions Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Tensions boiled over in the closing stages and Atletico defender Felipe was sent off after receiving a second yellow card before the teams played out 12 minutes of added time.

Scuffles broke out among the players following Felipe’s dismissal for kicking out at Phil Foden and continued after the final whistle as the teams went down the tunnel, with the police having to intervene to restore calm.

IMAGE: Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente battles for possession with Manchester City's Phil Foden. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The English champions were comfortable in the first half, Ilkay Gundogan struck the post with their best chance after a flowing move down the right, but they did not manage another attempt on goal the rest of the game.

City manager Pep Guardiola dared Atletico to get away from their usual conservative approach and, roared on by a boisterous crowd at Metropolitano stadium, they tried hard to play with more attacking intent.

The visitors were patient, slowing down the pace of the game and running down the clock to the displeasure of Atletico manager Diego Simeone and their vocal supporters crowd.

The Spanish champions enjoyed more possession after the interval and threatened to score the goal that would have taken the game into extra time but were unable to break down the City defence despite creating several good chances.

City had only two goal attempts to 12 from Atletico after the break and their goalkeeper Ederson made two crucial stops in added time to ensure his team advanced to the last four.