Champions League: Tresoldi 'tricks' as Brugge stun Inter; Bayern held, Barca rally

Europe's top football clubs faced a night of unexpected twists and turns in the Champions League on Tuesday, as Club Brugge delivered a stunning upset against Inter Milan and Bayern Munich was held to a dramatic draw.

IMAGE: Club Brugge's Nicolo Tresoldi celebrates with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League fixture at San Siro, Milan, Italy, on Tuesday. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Key Points Nicolo Tresoldi scored a hat-trick to lead Club Brugge to a surprising 4-3 Champions League victory over Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich, despite a comeback, was held to a 3-3 draw by Viking Stavanger after a late equaliser, following Michael Olise's dismissal.

Barcelona overturned a first-half deficit to secure a convincing 4-1 win against Galatasaray, with Lamine Yamal providing two assists.

Atletico Madrid defeated Manchester United 2-0, a match where Leny Yoro was sent off for United.

Arsenal scored three goals in seven minutes to beat Lille 3-0, showcasing a strong offensive performance.

IMAGE: Nicolo Tresoldi scores Club Brugge's first goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Nicolo Tresoldi's hat-trick powered Club Brugge to a stunning 4-3 Champions League victory at Inter Milan on a night of scares for Europe's heavyweights on Tuesday, with Bayern Munich held 3-3 at Viking Stavanger while Barcelona recovered to beat Galatasaray 4-1.

Bayern fought back from two goals down to lead in Norway but Michael Olise's dismissal left them exposed and Herman Johan Haugen struck in added time to earn Viking a point.

Barcelona proved more convincing in Istanbul, overturning a first-half deficit with Lamine Yamal supplying two assists, while Atletico Madrid won 2-0 against Manchester United, who had Leny Yoro sent off, and Arsenal scored three times in seven minutes to defeat Lille 3-0.

Brugge's Shock Victory Over Inter

IMAGE: Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring Inter Milan's second goal. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Tresoldi, who had already hit the post, put Brugge ahead with a penalty on the half-hour mark after Hakan Calhanoglu fouled Carlos Forbs.

Lautaro Martinez equalised before half-time, holding off his marker and turning to finish after Marcus Thuram and Federico Dimarco combined down the left.

But a misunderstanding between Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez and his defence allowed Carlos Forbs to knock the ball through the keeper's legs, leaving Tresoldi to tap into an empty net and restore Brugge’s lead.

Tresoldi completed his hat-trick in the 74th minute before Martinez's second goal seven minutes later revived Inter's hopes.

Romeo Vermant made it 4-2 in the 87th minute, leaving Ange-Yoan Bonny's reply deep into added time as scant consolation for the home supporters.

Bayern's Dramatic Draw

IMAGE: Gianni Stensness celebrates scoring Viking's first goal during the Champions League match against Bayern Munich, at Lyse Arena, Stavanger, Norway. Photograph: Carina Johansen/Reuters

Gianni Stensness headed Viking ahead from a second-minute corner and the hosts doubled their advantage in the 38th with a sweeping counter-attack as Bayern pressed for an equaliser.

Harry Kane began the comeback with a 54th-minute penalty following a lengthy VAR review of Kristoffer Haugen's foul on Konrad Laimer, then headed Bayern level six minutes later.

IMAGE: Harry Kane scores Bayern Munich's first goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Carina Johansen/Reuters

Kane has now scored in nine successive Champions League matches, equalling the competition's second-longest scoring run, behind Cristiano Ronaldo's 11.

Luis Diaz put Bayern ahead in the 71st minute, but Olise received his second yellow card three minutes later and Haugen's late equaliser denied the visitors victory.

Barcelona And Atletico Win

IMAGE: Aleksey Batrakov celebrates putting Galatasaray ahead in the Champions League match against FC Barcelona, at Rams Park, Istanbul. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

Barcelona also trailed after Alexey Batrakov scored for Galatasaray in the 28th minute. The hosts thought they had doubled their lead through a Baris Yilmaz header, only for VAR to identify an offside in the build-up.

Joao Cancelo equalised just before halftime and Yamal then set up Fermin Lopez and Anthony Gordon to score in the 50th and 53rd minutes. Karim Adeyemi completed the victory.

IMAGE: Joao Cancelo scores FC Barcelona's first goal. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

Atletico needed only 50 seconds to punish Manchester United's high defensive line, Alex Baena breaking clear down the left before squaring for Pablo Barrios to finish.

United threatened through Bryan Mbeumo, who shot narrowly wide and later forced a close-range save from Jan Oblak, while Marcus Rashford also squandered an opportunity.

IMAGE: Pablo Barrios scores Atletico Madrid's first goal during the Champions League match against Manchester United, at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Atletico had a Johnny Cardoso effort disallowed for a Marcos Llorente handball before the break and Julian Alvarez volleyed against the post early in the second half.

United's task became harder when Yoro was sent off in the 74th minute for denying Jonathan David a goalscoring opportunity. Five minutes later, Ademola Lookman tapped into an empty net after David's shot was saved.

Arsenal And Other Results

IMAGE: Jurrien Timber scores Arsenal's first goal past Lille's Berke Ozer during the Champions League match against Lille, at Emirates Stadium, London. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Arsenal had to wait until the 64th minute for Jurrien Timber to break Lille's resistance from Noni Madueke's pass.

Substitute Bukayo Saka then set up Eberechi Eze's goal before Kai Havertz supplied Saka for the third in the 71st minute.

Villarreal recovered to beat Napoli 3-1 with goals from Georges Mikautadze, Santiago Mourino and Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi.

Brajan Gruda's 75th-minute strike gave RB Leipzig a 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven after goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt saved Ivan Perisic's early penalty with his boot.

Earlier, Sabah Baku beat Slavia Prague 2-0 through second-half goals from Kaheem Parris and Joy-Lance Mickels, while Luis Suarez and Issa Doumbia secured Sporting's 2-0 victory at Lens.