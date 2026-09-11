Champions League PIX: Big wins for Manchester Utd, Bayern Munich, Como

The UEFA Champions League group stage witnessed thrilling matches on Thursday, featuring a dream debut for Como, a tough start for Sabah, and dominant performances from football giants Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

IMAGE: Benjamin Sesko dribbles past Sabah's goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov before scoring Manchester United's third goal during the Champions League match at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Thursday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points Italian debutants Como secured a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in their first Champions League match.

Fellow-newcomers Sabah experienced a challenging debut, losing 4-0 to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Six-time winners Bayern Munich began their campaign with a dominant 5-0 win over Bodo/Glimt.

Fenerbahce marked their return to the competition with a 1-1 draw against AS Roma.

Late goals saw ten-man Slavia Prague lose 2-3 to Lens, while PSV Eindhoven drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk.

IMAGE: Matheus Cunha scores Manchester United's first goal. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Como enjoyed a dream Champions League debut as the Italian club trounced RB Leipzig 4-1 at home but fellow new boys Sabah were crushed 4-0 at Manchester United on Thursday.

Six-time winners Bayern Munich opened their group phase campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Norway's Bodo/Glimt while Fenerbahce made their long-awaited return to the competition with a 1-1 draw at home with AS Roma.

Como's Historic Champions League Debut

IMAGE: Martin Baturina celebrates scoring Como's first goal with Alex Valle and Luis Milla during the Champions Leagutch against RB Leipzig, at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como, Italy. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Reuters

Como's first-ever qualification to Europe's elite club competition meant a race against time to get their lakeside Stadio Sinigaglia home upgraded to meet UEFA guidelines. Failure to do so would have meant playing their home games 200km away at the home of Sassuolo, but Cesc Fabregas's side were spared that and celebrated in style.

Marti Baturina got the party started with a 15th-minute opener before Taso Douvikas doubled their lead. Assane Diao made it 3-0 early in the second half before Andrija Maksimovic pulled one back for the visitors, but Maximo Perrone wrapped it up in stoppage time.

IMAGE: Alex Valle and Martin Baturina celebrate with teammates after Como's winning Champions League debut. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Reuters

Azerbaijan champions Sabah did not even exist a decade ago, but after winning the domestic title they moved into the qualifying rounds and beat Israel's Hapoel Beer-Sheva to proudly take their place in the group stage alongside Europe's big guns.

A visit to Old Trafford for United's return to the Champions League after a two-season absence proved a step too far though as they were rolled over by Michael Carrick's side.

Matheus Cunha began the rout in the 27th minute before Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko struck shortly before halftime.

Lisandro Martinez added United's fourth.

Bayern Munich Dominates, Fenerbahce Returns

IMAGE: Harry Kane scores Bayern Munich's second goal during the Champions League match against Bodo/Glimt, at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Bayern were frustrated before half-time by Bodo/Glimt but cruised once Jamal Musiala smashed in the opener two minutes after half-time and the floodgates opened.

Harry Kane headed the second on the hour -- his 34th goal in 39 Champions League appearances for Bayern -- and Alphonso Davies made it 3-0 with a powerful half-volley.

With Vincent Kompany's side in full flow, Michael Olise completed the scoring with a superb late brace.

IMAGE: Archie Brown celebrates with Bartug Elmaz after putting Fenerbahce ahead in the Champions League match against AS Roma, at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey. Photograph: Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

Roma took the lead in Istanbul in the 39th minute when Donyell Malen rolled a pass to Bryan Cristante, who beat Ederson with a bouncing finish. It was Cristante's first goal in the Champions League proper, 15 years since making his debut in the competition as a 16-year-old for AC Milan.

Fenerbahce, back in the Champions League after an 18-year absence, rallied though and equalised three minutes after half-time when Mason Greenwood slipped a pass through to Archie Brown, who clipped a finish over Mile Svilar. The hosts almost won it late on when Nathan Ake headed against the Roma crossbar.

Other Group Stage Encounters

IMAGE: Sergino Dest celebrates scoring PSV Eindhoven's equaliser during the Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk at Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

PSV Eindhoven avoided a sixth successive matchday one defeat in the competition as they drew 1-1 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Dutch club trailed at halftime after Gleiker Mendoza cut in from wide and sent a stunning low shot beyond the dive of Matej Kovar. However, Sergino Dest's deft finish soon after the break ensured they began with a point.

Ten-man Slavia Prague suffered heartbreak at home to Lens as they conceded twice in stoppage time to lose 3-2.

Mikulas Konecny was sent off for the hosts just after half-time after a tackle was reviewed by VAR, but minutes later Danijel Sturm put the hosts ahead.

Abdallah Sima broke Slavia's resistance with an equaliser only for Sturm to send the home crowd into raptures with his second in the 88th minute.

Florian Thauvin struck in the 91st minute and there was still time for Lens to snatch victory with a pinpoint strike by Ruben Aguilar.