Champions League: Real Madrid, Manchester City off to winning starts

The UEFA Champions League kicked off with thrilling encounters, football giants Real Madrid, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund winning their opening group stage matches.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe scores Real Madrid's first goal during the UEFA Champions League match against Inter Milan at Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Key Points Real Madrid began their Champions League journey with a 2-1 home victory against Inter Milan, featuring goals from Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde.

Manchester City secured a 2-0 away win over Porto, with Erling Haaland netting both goals for the English champions.

Borussia Dortmund edged out Villarreal in a thrilling 3-2 encounter, highlighted by Serhou Guirassy's decisive contributions.

Aston Villa overcame Club Brugge 3-2, with Pau Torres providing two assists in their opening fixture.

Real Betis and AEK Athens also registered wins, completing a strong start for several European clubs in the competition.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland celebrates scoring Manchester City's second goal during the UEFA Champions League match against FC Porto, at Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Real Madrid punished two costly Inter Milan mistakes to win their Champions League opener 2-1 on Tuesday, with Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde scoring and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois keeping the visitors at bay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Erling Haaland struck twice after half-time as Manchester City won 2-0 at Porto, extending coach Enzo Maresca's winning start following three successive Premier League victories.

The Norwegian striker opened the scoring with a header in the 47th minute and struck from inside the box in added time to seal the victory.

IMAGE: Marc Bartra celebrates scoring Real Betis first goal with Pablo Fornals during the Champions League match against Lille, at Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Real Betis twice came from behind to beat Lille 3-2 away, Marc Bartra scoring in the 34th and 49th minutes before Troy Parrott's 54th-minute winner.

Lille scored their opener in the 12th minute and regained the lead through Alexsandro in the 37th.

The hosts later had Ethan Mbappe sent off for an elbow to the face of an opponent.

Dortmund and Villa Secure Hard-Fought Wins

IMAGE: Serhou Guirassy celebrates scoring Borussia Dortmund's second goal with teammates during the Champions League match against Villarreal, at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

Borussia Dortmund beat Villarreal 3-2 at home. Renato Veiga's 53rd-minute own goal put Dortmund ahead before Santiago Mourino equalised in the 66th.

Serhou Guirassy restored the lead in the 80th minute and scored the third with an 84th-minute penalty, before scoring an own goal in added time while trying to help in defence.

Earlier, Aston Villa survived a second-half surge from Club Brugge to open their campaign with a 3-2 away win, with Pau Torres providing two assists for Unai Emery's side.

AEK Athens also made a winning start, beating Austrian side LASK 1-0 in Greece thanks to Romanian midfielder Razvan Marin's curling free kick midway through the first half.

Key Moments From Other Matches

IMAGE: Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring Aston Villa's third goal during the Champions League match against Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium. Photograph: Maurice Van Steen/Reuters

In Belgium, Torres set up John McGinn to put Villa ahead in the 11th minute but Hugo Vetlesen equalised for the hosts eight minutes later.

Villa responded swiftly, with Emiliano Buendia restoring their lead from a Joao Gomes assist before Nicolas Jackson made it 3-1 just before half-time, Torres again supplying the final pass.

Brugge dominated after the break and Nicolo Tresoldi pulled a goal back with a penalty in the 61st minute but Villa protected their advantage to secure all three points.

Marin provided the decisive moment for AEK in the 21st minute, curling a free kick from outside the penalty area on the left-hand side into the top corner beyond the goalkeeper's reach.