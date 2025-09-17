Mbappe rescues Real Madrid; Subs win it for Arsenal

French striker Kylian Mbappe scores twice from penalties to make it 50 goals in 64 games for 15-times European champions Real Madrid.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe’s goals from the penalty spot gave Real Madrid a come from behind victory over Olympique de Marseille in their opening group stage match of the Champions League on Tuesday. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

Kylian Mbappe scored twice from the penalty spot as Real Madrid fought back from a goal down to beat Olympique de Marseille 2-1 in their opening match of the Champions League group stage, at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, on Tuesday.

The French striker, in the process, made it a half century of Real Madrid goals in 64 appearances.

United States international Timothy Weah put Marseille ahead in the 22nd minute before Mbappe got Real on level terms, after Rodrygo was tripped by Geoffrey Kondogbia, from the penalty spot six minutes later.

The situation looked grim for the Spanish side when right back Dani Carvajal, who came on as substitute for Trent Alexander-Arnold because of an injury, was shown the red card in the 72nd minute, but Mbappe's second goal from the penalty spot in the 81st minute, after a controversial handball by Facundo Medina, earned the record 15-times European champions full points.

In the other matches of the night, Arsenal scored a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao with goals from substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard; Juventus were held 4-4 by Dortmund; Union Saint-Gilloise beat PSV 3-1; Qarabag FK beat Benfica 3-2, and Tottenham got the better of Villareal 1-0.

Martinelli and Trossard struck in the 72nd and 87th minute to give Arsenal a winning start against Athletic Club, making their first Champions League appearance since 2014-15, in Bilbao.

Neither goalkeeper was troubled until Martinelli scored within seconds of coming on the pitch. He latched on to a pass from Trossard inside the visitors' half, broke through and fired home.

Martinelli had a hand in the second goal, teeing up Trossard to deflect the ball home.

Union SG made it a memorable Champions League debut with a convincing victory over 1988 winners PSV. Promise David slotted home from the penalty spot in the ninth minute. The visitors doubled their lead just before half-time when Anouar Ait El Hadj completed a surging solo run with a neat finish.

Kevin Mac Allister dashed any hopes of a PSV comeback, scoring from close range in the 81st minute, though Ruben van Bommel gave the home side the last word with added time approaching.

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus shared the spoils after an eight-goal thriller in Turin that equalled the record for a highest-scoring Champions League draw.

Khéphren Thuram and Lois Openda both went close for the hosts in the first half, before Karim Adeyemi’s 52nd-minute finish sparked the encounter into life.

Kenan Yıldız, Felix Nmecha and Dusan Vlahović all scored in a four-minute flurry, before Yan Couto's powerful finish made it 3-2.

The visitors looked to have sealed victory through Ramy Bensebaini's 85th-minute penalty, but Juventus rescued a draw in added time thanks to Dušan Vlahović's finish and a Lloyd Kelly header.

Qarabag got their first-ever win in the Champions League proper with a famous comeback away at two-time European champions Benfica.

The hosts raced into a 2-0 lead inside 16 minutes through Enzo Barrenechea and Vangelis Pavlidis, but Leandro Andrade pounced after a free-kick to get the Azerbaijani champions back in the game.