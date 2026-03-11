Champions League: Galatasaray stun Liverpool; Yamal rescues draw for Barcelona, big wins for Atletico, Bayern

Advantage Galatasaray as Lemina header earns win over Liverpool

IMAGE: Mario Lemina celebrates scoring Galatasaray's first goal with team-mate Victor Osimhen during the UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg match against Liverpool at Rams Park, Istanbul, on Tuesday. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

Key Points Liverpool suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Galatasaray in manager Arne Slot's 100th match in charge.

Lamine Yamal scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to help Barcelona escape with a draw.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky endured a night to forget as he was substituted in the 17th minute after Atletico's third goal.

Mario Lemina's early diving header handed Galatasaray a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday, leaving the tie finely balanced after a compelling contest in which both sides saw goals disallowed.



The Turkish champions struck after seven minutes when Lemina nodded home after Victor Osimhen headed a corner back across goal, giving them a precious advantage ahead of the second leg at Anfield.



"I am grateful to my teammates and all our fans. We wanted to win by fighting hard, just like in the first match (in the league phase). And we did," Lemina, who earned the Player of the Match award, said.

IMAGE: Mario Lemina scores Galatasaray's first goal. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

The result mirrored September's league phase encounter between the sides, when Galatasaray also won 1-0 thanks to an Osimhen penalty.



"It's bad deja vu, you could say. The score is the same as the match three months ago. But we played a game where we could have scored much more," Liverpool manager Arne Slot said after taking charge of the club for the 100th time.



Both teams thought they had scored late on, only to be denied by the officials.



Just after the hour mark, Osimhen tapped the ball into an open net, but Liverpool were spared as Baris Alper Yilmaz had strayed offside in the build-up.



Liverpool found the net in the 70th minute, forcing the ball over the line after a goalmouth scramble, with the effort ruled out following a VAR review as the ball had seemingly struck Ibrahima Konate's hand before ricocheting into the net.

IMAGE: Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen celebrates with his daughter Haly after the match. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

The visitors began brightly with a number of half chances, yet after taking the lead, Galatasaray pushed forward with Liverpool keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili producing several superb saves.



As the clock ticked down in the second half, the visitors again began to create opportunities, forcing Galatasaray onto the defensive, with keeper Ugurcan Cakir producing a superb save to deny Hugo Ekitike's chipped effort.

"We created a lot of chances, but we also missed a lot. I think we came very close to scoring in the first half. It's very important to take advantage of these opportunities and convert them into goals," Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said.



The Dutchman, however, remained optimistic about the return leg next Wednesday.



"The second leg will be at our home. And that's definitely an advantage for us," he said. "Everything is in our hands when we're at home. We'll be playing there to advance to the next round."



Galatasaray had reached the last 16 after beating Juventus 7-5 on aggregate in the playoffs, while Liverpool qualified directly after finishing third in the league phase.

Yamal's late penalty rescues draw for Barcelona

IMAGE: Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring the goal for Barcelona with team-mates Marc Casado and Ferran Torres during the Champions League last-16 match against Newcastle United at St James Park. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal struck from the penalty spot with the final kick of the game to salvage a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday, cancelling out a late strike from Harvey Barnes.



Newcastle appeared set to take a slender advantage into the second leg after Barnes scored in the 86th minute when he volleyed home Jacob Murphy's cross.



But elation for the home fans turned to heartbreak when Malick Thiaw brought Dani Olmo down in the box in the fourth minute of stoppage time. The 18-year-old Yamal, who had been quiet all night, fired the penalty into the bottom corner as goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale dove the wrong way.



"Really tough," Newcastle boss Eddie Howe told TNT Sports. "I thought we were outstanding, a really good performance against a very good team. We kept the intensity up, which is very difficult to do against them for so long in the game.



"The moment at the end obviously takes that in a negative light ... I don't want that to override the 93 minutes beforehand where we played so well."

IMAGE: Lamine Yamal scores the equaliser for Barcelona from the penalty spot. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Newcastle's Joelinton thought he had scored earlier in the second half when he smashed home the rebound of Barnes' shot off the post, but the linesman quickly raised his flag for offside.



The second leg is at Barcelona on March 18.



Newcastle, who were beaten 2-1 by their Spanish opponents at home in the first league-phase game this season, were forced to go through the knockout phase playoffs, while Barcelona qualified directly for the last 16.



However, Newcastle were the better team on Tuesday in what Howe had earlier said would be his side's most important game at St James' Park in recent memory.



They regularly troubled the visitors with the speed up front of Barnes, Anthony Elanga and William Osula, but squandered several brilliant chances. One came from an Elanga cross that was just beyond the outstretched leg of Osula.

IMAGE: Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring Newcastle United's first goal with teammates. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Barcelona rarely got past Newcastle's back four with Robert Lewandowski narrowly missing the visitors' best chance of the night when he prodded a cross from Raphinha just wide of the far post in the second half.



However, they had Yamal to thank in the sixth minute of stoppage time for making sure they play the second leg at home on level terms.



"For sure, I think if you went in our changing room at the end of the game, you would have thought that we'd lost by how quiet it was," Newcastle defender Lewis Hall said.



Asked if Newcastle deserved the victory, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick said: "At the end, maybe yes, but we take this one for us, a very important result, because I think we didn't play so well with a ball, but against the ball, we defend together, and we stay together."

Bayern hit Atalanta for six in Bergamo masterclass

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's players celebrate after Michael Olise scored the fifth goal against Atalanta during the Champions League last-16 first leg match. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Reuters

Bayern Munich crushed hosts Atalanta 6-1 in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday with a devastating display that left the Italian side shell-shocked before the interval.



The German giants seized control from the outset and never looked back, racing to a three-goal lead within 25 minutes as their aggressive attacking play overwhelmed their opponents who never managed to gain a foothold in the match.



While the result was emphatic, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany refused to get carried away ahead of next Wednesday's return leg at the Allianz Arena.



"There is still the second leg to play, so we have to stay focused," he told reporters.



"Yes, you can't predict a result like this. I thought it would be really tough, but the players had a fantastic night. Everyone played with great pride and created a lot by playing to our strengths," he added.



Josip Stanisic opened the floodgates for the visitors in the 12th minute, tapping the ball into an empty net after receiving a precise pass from Serge Gnabry.



Ten minutes later, Michael Olise unleashed a powerful curling shot that nestled into the far corner of the net to double Bayern’s advantage.



The first-half barrage concluded when Olise turned provider, delivering a pass to Gnabry whose low shot found the net following a burst into the box to extend the visitors' lead to three.



Bayern maintained their relentless momentum after the break with Nicolas Jackson netting their fourth goal seven minutes into the second half.



Olise added his second in the 64th minute before Jamal Musiala completed the rout with a precise close-range volley in the 67th.

IMAGE: Josip Stanisic scores Bayern Munich's first goal. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Atalanta's task was made even more difficult by the absence of key players Ederson, Charles De Ketelaere and Giacomo Raspadori against a Bayern side that secured second place in the league phase to advance directly to the last 16.



Mario Pasalic pulled one back for Atalanta deep in stoppage time, although the goal failed to lift the hosts' spirits ahead of the return clash.



Atalanta coach Raffaele Palladino credited Bayern for their display but also praised the home supporters for their unwavering encouragement during the heavy defeat.



"Bayern are an incredibly strong team and tonight's match was a tough challenge against a top opponent. I must also extend my gratitude to our fans, they truly dominated the atmosphere on the pitch," he said.



"We are proud of the path we have taken so far. Of course we are disappointed with the result because it’s not what we wanted."



Atalanta captain Marten de Roon added that they would go into the second leg with pride.



"Conceding six goals is not something we want to repeat," he said.



"They are a very strong team, so we’ll need to be braver, breaking their rhythm and not letting them play with too much speed."

Ruthless Atletico punish Tottenham errors in 5-2 rout

IMAGE: Mario Lemina celebrates scoring Galatasaray's first goal with team-mate Victor Osimhen during the UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg match against Liverpool at Rams Park, Istanbul, on Tuesday. Photograph: Violeta Santos/Reuters

Atletico Madrid tore Tottenham Hotspur apart in a stunning first-half blitz on Tuesday, powering to a 5-2 victory in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie and leaving the Premier League side with a mountain to climb in London.



The visitors' 22-year-old goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky endured a night to forget on his first appearance since October and only his third of the season.



Two costly errors from the Czech helped Atletico race into a commanding lead and he was substituted in the 17th minute by manager Igor Tudor immediately after Atletico's third goal.



Marcos Llorente struck after six minutes when Kinsky slipped while playing the ball out and Antoine Griezmann doubled the lead in the 14th when Micky van de Ven also lost his footing.



A minute later Julian Alvarez walked in the third after Kinsky miscued a clearance, the earliest a team has gone three goals up in a Champions League knockout match.



After Kinsky was replaced by Guglielmo Vicario, Atletico added a fourth when Robin Le Normand's header crossed the line following a rebound from Griezmann's free kick. Tottenham defender Pedro Porro reduced the deficit after 26 minutes.

IMAGE: Atletico Madrid's players celebrate after Antoine Griezmann scored their second goal. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Alvarez then raced from his own half to score the hosts' fifth goal in the 55th before Dominic Solanke punished an error by Atletico keeper Jan Oblak which gifted Spurs a second goal.



"We're very happy with the win and the three-goal lead, but there are still 90 minutes left to play on their home turf,” Alvarez told Movistar Plus.



"We know what this competition is like. Every detail counts, it's not going to be easy, but we want to be in the quarter-finals."



Diego Simeone's Atletico side needed barely a quarter of an hour at the Metropolitano stadium to seize control, scoring three times in nine chaotic minutes as Premier League strugglers Spurs unravelled in spectacular fashion.



The rout began in the sixth minute when Kinsky slipped onto his backside while attempting to play out from the back, gifting possession to Alvarez. The Argentine squared for Llorente, who steered a tidy finish just inside the left post.



Eight minutes later, defender Van de Ven also lost his footing trying to control a routine pass, leaving Griezmann free to burst into the area and drill a low shot past Kinsky.



A minute later Kinsky completely fluffed a first-time clearance from a back-pass, allowing Alvarez to stroll the ball into an unguarded net.



Atletico's three goals marked the earliest a team has gone three ahead in a Champions League knockout match, and the damage was far from complete.



Tudor reacted by sending on regular keeper Vicario, but the Italian had little time to settle.

In the 22nd minute he pushed out a Griezmann free kick only as far as Le Normand, whose close-range header was initially clawed away before the referee, alerted by goal-line technology, awarded Atletico their fourth goal.

To their credit, Spurs responded swiftly. Porro surged down the right in the 26th minute, collected a lateral pass from Richarlison and fired past Oblak to reduce the arrears.



Tottenham captain Cristian Romero then struck the post with a header from a corner before halftime as the visitors sought another lifeline, while Griezmann sliced wide from close range with the goal at his mercy.



Any hope of a sustained Spurs comeback was extinguished 10 minutes after the break. With the away side committed forward, Atletico broke at speed from a defensive corner.



Griezmann's delightful touch released Alvarez from inside his own half and the forward sprinted clear before sliding a low finish beyond Vicario for his second and Atletico's fifth.



There was still time for another twist.



In the 76th minute Oblak miscontrolled the ball while attempting to play out from the back, presenting halftime substitute Solanke with possession and the striker rifled home to give Spurs the faintest glimmer of hope.



Yet the evening belonged emphatically to Atletico, who carry a three-goal advantage into next week's return leg in London after a display that punished every Tottenham misstep.