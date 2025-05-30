HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Eiffel Tower set to sparkle for PSG's big night

Eiffel Tower set to sparkle for PSG's big night

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 30, 2025 22:22 IST

x

Eiffel Tower

IMAGE: The Eiffel Tower will turn to red and blue one hour before kickoff, and the fans in the capital will hope to see it sparkle as often as possible. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

The city of Paris will show its support for Paris St Germain during their date with destiny in Saturday's Champions League final against Inter Milan by lighting up the city's iconic landmark, the Eiffel Tower, which is also set to sparkle should the team score.

The Eiffel Tower will turn to red and blue one hour before kickoff, and the fans in the capital will hope to see it sparkle as often as possible.

"Saturday, everyone behind PSG. After the title in the France championship and the Coupe de France, all

of Paris is with the players to win the Champions League," city mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a statement.

"Paris has a date with the history of football. You make us dream! We are counting on you to make Paris shine."

While the final takes place in Munich, a large security operation will be in force in the French capital, with 5,400 police officers deployed in the city in an effort to avoid disturbances.

 

PSG are aiming to win their first Champions League trophy, having reached the final in 2020 only to lose to Bayern Munich. They would become the second French club to win the competition, after Olympique de Marseille's success in 1993.

Marseille triumphed in the first year the competition was rebranded from the European Cup to the Champions League, and their win came in Munich, and against another side from Milan, Inter's neighbours AC Milan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

French Open bracing for bizarre Saturday!
French Open bracing for bizarre Saturday!
ManU's Maguire Munches On Vada Pav!
ManU's Maguire Munches On Vada Pav!
Gulveer, Pooja, Nandini continue India's gold rush!
Gulveer, Pooja, Nandini continue India's gold rush!
Djokovic goes cycling to get adrenaline pumping
Djokovic goes cycling to get adrenaline pumping
When Modi Met IPL Teen Prodigy
When Modi Met IPL Teen Prodigy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Least Walkable World Cities: Mumbai 7th

webstory image 2

What Is Atherosclerosis: 8 Factors That Bring It On

webstory image 3

9 Ancient Cave Temples Of India

VIDEOS

Malaika exudes boss vibes during her restaurant outing1:00

Malaika exudes boss vibes during her restaurant outing

PM Modi meets IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna airport1:49

PM Modi meets IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna...

Destroyed Pak air bases in minutes: PM Modi4:58

Destroyed Pak air bases in minutes: PM Modi

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD