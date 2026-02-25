Champions League: Bodo/Glimt shock Inter, Atletico march on

Bodo/Glimt spring upset to send Inter crashing out of Champions League

IMAGE: Inter Milan's Manuel Akanji in action with Bodo/Glimt's Nikita Haikin. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Key Points Alexander Sorloth struck three times as Atletico Madrid beat Club Brugge 4-1 on the night, completing a 7-4 aggregate win after a high-scoring tie.

The Norwegian champions shocked last season’s finalists Inter with a 2-1 win at San Siro, sealing a remarkable 5-2 aggregate victory.

Newcastle United defeated Qarabag 3-2 to complete a dominant 9-3 aggregate triumph and book their knockout spot.

A disciplined 0-0 draw against Olympiacos was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to advance 2-0 on aggregate.

Bodo/Glimt dumped last season's finalists Inter Milan out of the Champions League with a remarkable 2-1 win at the San Siro in their playoff second leg on Tuesday that sealed a stunning 5-2 aggregate triumph for the Norwegian minnows.

Having stunned Inter with a 3-1 victory in the first leg in Bodo, the visitors increased their aggregate advantage when Jens Petter Hauge fired home a rebound in the 58th minute and they were in dreamland 14 minutes later when Haakon Evjen effectively put the tie to bed and sent them into the last 16.

The team from the Arctic Circle have been the fairytale story of this season's competition, having sneaked into the playoffs with stunning victories over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in their final two league-phase matches.

"It has been a journey. There is a large group of us who have been part of it. There are unbelievably many people behind this who have such strong belief in the project," Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen said to TV2.

After making it three wins in a row in the competition in the first leg against Inter, the Norwegian side named an unchanged starting lineup for the return fixture.

It turned into a relatively comfortable evening for the visitors, who rarely looked in danger of missing out on a first Champions League last-16 appearance as they became the first Norwegian side to advance from a knockout tie in the competition.

Needing goals, Inter were on the front foot immediately, with Pio Esposito heading over from a cross inside the opening minutes as the home crowd roared them forward.

Inter dominated the opening spell and Marcus Thuram went close with a curler after 15 minutes.

Yet despite the home side’s relentless pressure, the score remained goalless at the break.

Inter continued to press after the restart, and had a penalty appeal for handball turned down when Manuel Akanji's effort was blocked by Fredrik Sjoevold, with the VAR agreeing with the referee's decision not to award a spot kick.

Under sustained pressure, the visitors struck in the 58th minute when Ole Didrik Blomberg seized on a loose pass on the edge of the Inter area and drove at goal. Yann Sommer pushed his shot away but Hauge reacted quickest to convert the rebound from close range.

Evjen put the result beyond doubt in the 72nd minute, guiding a precise right-footed effort into the far bottom corner and while Alessandro Bastoni pulled a goal back for Inter in the 77th minute, it proved too late to alter their fate.

Sorloth hat-trick sends Atletico Madrid into Champions League last 16

IMAGE: Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth celebrates scoring their fourth goal and completes his hat-trick. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth scored a hat-trick as the Spanish side saw off Belgium’s Club Brugge on Tuesday to win the second leg of their Champions League playoff 4-1 and advance to the last 16 with a 7-4 aggregate triumph.

Johnny Cardoso scored the other goal for the home side while Joel Ordonez netted for Brugge in the 36th minute.

Atletico opened the scoring after Brugge’s Hugo Vetlesen had two good chances blocked in the early stages as the Belgians came out of the blocks with attacking intent and a high-pressing game despite being unfancied after a 3-3 draw in the first leg last week.

But Atletico's quality triumphed after a dominant second half and they go into Friday’s round-of-16 draw to determine whether they play either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur.

Sorloth cracked home a shot that squeezed under the body of Brugge’s veteran goalkeeper Simon Mignolet in the 23rd minute after he cleverly held up a long kick out by home goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The Norwegian striker took a couple of touches before firing in a left-footed effort that Mignolet allowed to slip under his body.

Brugge, however, netted a deserved equaliser from a set-piece. Brandon Mechele flicked on Christos Tzolis's corner from the left leaving Ordonez with a simple close-range header.

Soon after, Oblak made a superb one-handed save on the line to deny Vetlesen.

But while Brugge were competitive in the first half, they faded after the break.

The home lead was restored two minutes into the second half when Cardoso hit home an effort from the edge of the penalty box. Mechele cleared Giuliano Simeone’s cross from the left, but his header fell for Cardoso who controlled with his chest before converting with his right foot.

Sorloth’s second came in the 76th minute, sidefooting home with his left after passes between substitutes Ademola Lookman and Antoine Griezmann set him up for an easy finish.

The Norway international then converted Matteo Ruggeri's cross from the left at the back post with another side-footed finish in the 87th minute to complete his hat-trick and emphasise Atletico’s second-half dominance.

Newcastle through to last 16 of Champions League 9-3 on aggregate

IMAGE: Newcastle United's Joelinton celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Newcastle United took their place in the last 16 knockout stage of the Champions League after beating Qarabag 3-2 at St. James' Park on Tuesday for a 9-3 on aggregate win.

The outcome was never in doubt after Newcastle thrashed Qarabag 6-1 in the first leg of the playoff in Baku last week but expectations of a second goal rush proved short-lived after a promising start.

Newcastle were 2-0 up with the fans in full party mode after six minutes, the two goals coming in the space of 80 seconds from Sandro Tonali in the fourth minute and Joelinton on the volley in the sixth.

Unlike in Baku, where Newcastle were already 5-0 up at half-time, the Magpies then eased off and allowed Qarabag back into the match as the expected second leg thrashing failed to materialise.

Camilo Duran pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 50th but Newcastle responded instantly with Sven Botman scoring his first Champions League goal two minutes later off a header from a Kieran Trippier corner.

Manager Eddie Howe brought Anthony Gordon, the four-goal hero from the first leg, off the bench in the 54th minute in place of Joelinton with the score at 3-1, but the change had little impact.

The scoreline became 3-2 three minutes later when Elvin Jafarguliyev scored with a left-footed shot after Aaron Ramsdale had saved a penalty from Marko Jankovic following a Dan Burn handball.

Newcastle will now play Barcelona or Chelsea in the knockout stage, two teams they have played recently, with the draw made on Friday.

Barcelona won 2-1 at St James' in the Champions League last September while Chelsea took a 2-2 draw from their Premier League visit in December.

Tuesday was the first time Newcastle had won six matches in a single Champions League campaign.

It will be their first time in the knockout stage, although in 2003 they reached what was then a 16 club second group phase.

Leverkusen ease into Champions League last 16 with stalemate against Olympiacos

IMAGE: Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick in action with Olympiacos' Rodinei. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

Bayer Leverkusen endured late pressure but earned a 0-0 draw with visitors Olympiacos Piraeus on Tuesday to book their Champions League last-16 spot with a 2-0 aggregate win in their knockout playoff.

Leverkusen, who had won last week's first leg in Greece 2-0 thanks to Patrik Schick's double, will now face either German rivals Bayern Munich or Arsenal in the round of 16 next month. The draw will take place on Friday.

The visitors were disciplined and gradually increased the pressure to go close twice early in the second half, with Blaswich palming a Gelson Martins shot wide at full stretch.

The hosts, who have now kept a clean sheet at home for the fifth straight game across all competitions, responded with a chance of their own when man-of-the-match Alex Grimaldo rattled the crossbar with a close-range effort in the 62nd minute.

Olympiacos, however, kept them firmly on the back foot in the final 20 minutes and they had several late chances.

Lorenzo Scipioni went agonisingly close for the Greeks late in the game when he flashed a shot narrowly wide, but Leverkusen held on for the draw.