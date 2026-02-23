HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Champions League: Benfica's Prestianni Suspended For Real Madrid Match Over Racism Allegations

Champions League: Benfica's Prestianni Suspended For Real Madrid Match Over Racism Allegations

February 23, 2026 23:23 IST

UEFA has suspended Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni for one match amid allegations of racist behavior towards Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. during a Champions League match.

IMAGE: Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni will miss Wednesday's return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real Madrid holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Lisbon. Photograph: Pedro Rocha/Reuters

Key Points

  • UEFA has provisionally suspended Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni for one match due to alleged racist remarks towards Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.
  • Television footage showed Prestianni covering his mouth with his shirt repeatedly before making comments that Vinicius and nearby team mates interpreted as a racial slur.
  • Prestianni denied the allegation, saying Vinicius "misunderstood what he thinks he heard".

UEFA has provisionally suspended Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni for one match after the Argentine winger was accused of directing a racist slur at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. during the Spanish side's 1-0 Champions League playoff first-leg win, European soccer's governing body said on Monday.

Prestianni will miss Wednesday's return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real Madrid holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Lisbon.

 

The suspension is pending the outcome of the ongoing proceedings, as UEFA has appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to investigate the allegations of discriminatory behaviour.

"This is without prejudice to any ruling that the UEFA disciplinary bodies may subsequently make following the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and its respective submission to the UEFA disciplinary bodies. Further information about this matter will be made available in due course," UEFA said in a statement.

The first leg was suspended for 11 minutes shortly after Vinicius curled Real into the lead five minutes into the second half.

Television footage showed Prestianni covering his mouth with his shirt repeatedly before making comments that Vinicius and nearby team mates interpreted as a racial slur against the 25-year-old.

Referee Francois Letexier halted the match after activating FIFA's anti-racism protocols. The footage appeared to show Real forward Kylian Mbappe confronting Prestianni and calling him "a bloody racist" while images from the broadcast seemed to show Benfica fans imitating a monkey.

Prestianni's Denial And Benfica's Response

Prestianni denied the allegation, saying Vinicius "misunderstood what he thinks he heard".

Benfica, who last week said they stood by their player, issued a statement on Monday saying they "regret being deprived of the player while the case is still under investigation and will appeal UEFA's decision", though acknowledged the deadlines in question were unlikely to have any practical effect on the player being available for Wednesday's match.

Mbappe told reporters he heard Prestianni direct the same racist remark at Vinicius several times, an allegation also made by Real's French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Mbappe said he had been prepared to leave the pitch but was persuaded by Vinicius to continue playing.

"We cannot accept that there is a player in Europe's top football competition who behaves like this. This guy (Prestianni) doesn't deserve to play in the Champions League anymore," Mbappe told reporters.

'Racists are, above all, cowards'

Vinicius later posted a statement on social media voicing his frustration.

"Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to cover their mouth with their shirt to show how weak they are. But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them. Nothing that happened today is new in my life or my family's life," Vinicius wrote.

Anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out said focusing on Vinicius' goal celebration instead of acknowledging the report was a "form of gaslighting" after Benfica coach Jose Mourinho said he thought Vinicius had incited the crowd.

"This approach not only harms the individual affected but also sends the wrong message to others around the world who may have experienced similar situations," Kick It Out said.

Mourinho will not be on the bench for the second leg after receiving a red card for complaining in the first game.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
