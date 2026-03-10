HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Barcelona Prepares for Crucial Champions League Clash Against Newcastle

Barcelona Prepares for Crucial Champions League Clash Against Newcastle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2026 15:08 IST

x

Barcelona is gearing up for a high-stakes Champions League round of 16 clash against Newcastle, as coach Hansi Flick emphasizes the team's determination to secure their first title since 2015 and surpass last season's semi-final exit.

Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Key Points

  • Barcelona faces Newcastle in the Champions League round of 16, marking a crucial moment in their season.
  • Coach Hansi Flick stresses the importance of the Champions League for Barcelona's ambitions.
  • Barcelona aims to win their first Champions League title since 2015, ending Real Madrid's recent dominance.
  • Other key Champions League matches include Liverpool vs Galatasaray and Bayern Munich vs Atalanta.

Barcelona faces Newcastle as the Champions League round of 16 gets underway on Tuesday.

The Spanish champions travel to St James' Park for the first leg, with coach Hansi Flick leaving his players in no doubt about what's at stake.

 

"It's one of the most important moments of the season and we are all ready for it," he said.

Five-time European champion Barcelona hasn't won the Champions League since 2015 and has had to watch on as its fiercest rival Real Madrid has dominated the competition.

Flick delivered the Spanish title last season, but his team was knocked out of the Champions League at the semifinals stage. He is aiming to improve on that this time around.

"What I can say is everything here in Barcelona is great," he said.

"I'm here 1 1-2 years and I'm enjoying every single day working with this fantastic team, with these fantastic players, with this staff around.

"Now we are building this club also for the future. This is what we want to do."

Other Key Champions League Fixtures

Liverpool travels to Galatasaray on Tuesday and Bayern Munich is away to Atalanta.

Atletico Madrid hosts a Tottenham team that is fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Champions League: We need the fans, says Barca coach Xavi
Champions League: We need the fans, says Barca coach Xavi
'Barca face biggest game of the season' as Napoli beckon
'Barca face biggest game of the season' as Napoli beckon
CL Preview: Barca prepare for miraculous comeback
CL Preview: Barca prepare for miraculous comeback
How Barcelona can seal their passage to Champions League semis...
How Barcelona can seal their passage to Champions League semis...
Can injury-hit Bayern reverse the tide against dazzling Barca?
Can injury-hit Bayern reverse the tide against dazzling Barca?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit1:44

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit

Kiara Advani wins hearts with her style and glamour0:57

Kiara Advani wins hearts with her style and glamour

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 20261:12

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO