HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Champions League: Arsenal need 'something special' vs PSG in second leg SF

Champions League: Arsenal need 'something special' vs PSG in second leg SF

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 30, 2025 04:43 IST

x

Arsenal players walk off the ground after the Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris Saint Germain at Emirates Stadium, London, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Arsenal players walk off the ground after the Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris Saint Germain at Emirates Stadium, London, on Tuesday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Mikel Arteta said his Arsenal side must do something special next week to reach the Champions League final after a 1-0 defeat by Paris St Germain in the semi-final first leg at home on Tuesday.

Arsenal were outplayed in the opening 25 minutes after Ousmane Dembele struck early on for the slick visitors and while the hosts improved they were unable to reply.

Mikel Merino had a second-half header disallowed for off-side and PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made several fine stops as the French champions headed home with a slender advantage for next week's decider in the French capital.

 

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard in challenged by Paris St Germain's Willian Pacho and Fabian Ruiz as he tries to break through.

IMAGE: Arsenal's Martin Odegaard in challenged by Paris St Germain's Willian Pacho and Fabian Ruiz as he tries to break through. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

"We're at half-time. Half-time and my message will be exactly the same as it was against Real Madrid after we won 3-0 at home," Arteta, who spent a short spell on loan at PSG during his playing career, told reporters.

"We have to go to Paris and win the game. We are more than capable of doing it. I saw two very good teams, but the margins are so small. They had efficiency in front of the goal.

"The keeper as well made a difference to see the result that we've seen tonight. You want to be in the Champions League final, you have to do, and we're going to have to do something special in Paris."

Mikel Merino finds the net for Arsenal, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review.

IMAGE: Mikel Merino finds the net for Arsenal with a header, but the goal was disallowed for off-side after a VAR review. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Arsenal were playing in their first semi-final since losing to Manchester United in 2009 and are bidding to reach the final for only the second time, having lost in 2006 to Barcelona.

After their Premier League title challenge faded, failure to overturn the deficit next week will leave Arsenal still without a trophy since Arteta won the FA Cup in 2020.

Asked if the tie was still 50-50, Arteta said: "I don't know the percentage, but we have a lot of chances to be in the final. You have to do something special in the competition and the time to do it is going to be in Paris."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Dembele gives PSG narrow first-leg win at Arsenal
PIX: Dembele gives PSG narrow first-leg win at Arsenal
Aravindh tops Superbet Rapid in style
Aravindh tops Superbet Rapid in style
PIX: Al-Ahli down Al-Hilal, make Asian Champions final
PIX: Al-Ahli down Al-Hilal, make Asian Champions final
India go down to Indonesia, bow out of Sudirman Cup
India go down to Indonesia, bow out of Sudirman Cup
Djokovic withdraws from Rome Masters
Djokovic withdraws from Rome Masters

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 2

Nothing Launches Slim CMF Phone 2 Pro

webstory image 3

Get Your Summer Fix For Just Rs 10

VIDEOS

Oncologist Dr Vijayalakshmi shares heartwarming moment with PM at Padma Awards0:49

Oncologist Dr Vijayalakshmi shares heartwarming moment...

Pakistani woman urges PM Modi to not to 'separate' families amid border tensions0:40

Pakistani woman urges PM Modi to not to 'separate'...

Richa Chadha spotted at the airport in a casual look1:00

Richa Chadha spotted at the airport in a casual look

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD