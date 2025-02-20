Champions Cup: Messi takes Inter Miami past Sporting KC

IMAGE: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi works his way past Sporting Kansas City defender Tim Leibold during the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup's first round match at Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, on Wednesday. Photograph: William Purnell-Imagn Images/Reuters

Lionel Messi’s 56th minute goal earned Inter Miami a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on a bitterly cold night in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup's first round on Wednesday.

Both teams struggled to find consistency on the hard, slick field for much of the night in front of 15,178 bundled-up fans at Children's Mercy Park, where the game-time temperature was 3 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 16 Celsius) with a wind speed of 9 mph, resulting in a wind chill of minus 11 Fahrenheit (minus 24 Celsius).

The all-important goal was the result of clever play by the Argentine.

Messi latched on to a pass from longtime teammate Sergio Busquets, eluded the nearest defender and fired it past Sporting KC goalkeeper John Pulskamp.

Sporting KC stayed on the front foot the rest of the game in an attempt to tie the match, but Oscar Ustari stopped both of the team's second-half shots on goal. The best chance came when Daniel Salloi got open behind the Miami defense, but his shot went straight at Ustari.

Erik Thommy's attempt to tie it in the 78th minute hit off the left post, but it wouldn't have counted as Salloi was ruled off-side.

Inter Miami nearly took an early lead, but Luis Suarez's shot from just inside the box went wide. They had another opportunity in the 33rd minute, but Tadeo Allende's shot, coming off a lob from Messi, was also wide.

Sporting KC had a chance to grab the lead off a corner kick in the 36th minute, but Dany Rosero's header was left of the target.

Miami held a slight edge in the first-half stats, taking seven shots compared to Sporting KC's three.

The clubs play the second leg on Tuesday in Miami.