HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Champion Pole Vaulter Kicked Out Of Train By TTE!

Champion Pole Vaulter Kicked Out Of Train By TTE!

By REDIFF SPORTS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2026 17:11 IST

x

The incident, which took place on January 17, has sparked calls for clearer guidelines to support sportspersons in transit.

Dev Kumar Meena

IMAGE: Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Yadav being forced out of the train at Panvel station in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Champion pole vaulter Dev Kumar Meena has faced an unusual hurdle during a routine train journey in Mumbai when a ticket examiner objected to him carrying his pole onboard.

The national record holder was returning to his training camp after taking part in the All India Inter-University Championships.

He, along with Kuldeep Yadav, another top pole vaulter in the country, were reportedly asked to keep the specialised equipment out of the coach, citing railway rules on oversized luggage.

Later, Meena and Yadav narrated their ordeal in a video which has gone viral as they raised concerns about the ill-treatment meted out to them and the lack of clarity and sensitivity in handling sports equipment essential to professional athletes.

The duo claimed that they were stranded at Panvel station for nearly five hours, pleading with the authorities to allow them to travel with their poles, but their requests fell on deaf ears. 

The incident, which took place on January 17, has sparked calls for clearer guidelines to support sportspersons in transit.

Meena, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, bettered his own national record in April 2025 with an attempt of 5.35m at the National Federation Senior Athletics Championships.

Meena-Yadav

IMAGE: Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Yadav narrate their ordeal Photograph: Screengrab/X

How long is a pole vault?

There's no single fixed length for a pole vault pole, as lengths vary from about 3.05m (10 ft) to over 5.3m (17.5 ft) to suit different athlete weights and skill levels, but world-class vaulters often use poles around 5.0-5.2m (16.5-17 ft). 

What Indian Railway rules say?

Indian Railways allows personal luggage within specific weight and size limits per class (e.g., 40kg free for Sleeper, 70kg for AC First), with dimensions generally limited to 100x60x25 cm in compartments, but exceeding these requires booking in the brake van; new strict rules, including potential fines for oversized/unbooked bags and commercial goods, are being enforced at major stations, with excess beyond free limits charged extra

If the trunks, suitcase, and other articles, which in outside measurement exceed any one of the dimension, are required to be booked and carried in the brake van and not in the passengers' compartment. 

Key Points

• National record holder Dev Kumar Meena was forced to deboard a train at Panvel station in Mumbai for carrying a pole. 

• He was asked to keep the specialised equipment out of the coach, citing railway rules.

• Meena, along with Kuldeep Yadav, another top pole vaulter in the country, were stranded at the station for nearly five hours.

• The incident has sparked calls for clearer guidelines.

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Monfils ends 20 years at Aus Open with heartbreaking exit
Monfils ends 20 years at Aus Open with heartbreaking exit
Aus Open: Sinner advances; Shelton overpowers Humbert
Aus Open: Sinner advances; Shelton overpowers Humbert
Santner backs Mitchell to dominate India in T20Is
Santner backs Mitchell to dominate India in T20Is
Mohammed Shami appears for SIR hearing in Kolkata
Mohammed Shami appears for SIR hearing in Kolkata
Poonacha falls short in gruelling Australian Open battle
Poonacha falls short in gruelling Australian Open battle

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

PM Modi congratulates the newly elected BJP pesident Nitin Nabin0:20

PM Modi congratulates the newly elected BJP pesident...

When incumbent BJP President met his successor2:48

When incumbent BJP President met his successor

Nitin Nabin Takes Charge as BJP President1:07

Nitin Nabin Takes Charge as BJP President

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO