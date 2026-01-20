Champion Pole Vaulter Kicked Out Of Train By TTE!

The incident, which took place on January 17, has sparked calls for clearer guidelines to support sportspersons in transit.

IMAGE: Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Yadav being forced out of the train at Panvel station in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Champion pole vaulter Dev Kumar Meena has faced an unusual hurdle during a routine train journey in Mumbai when a ticket examiner objected to him carrying his pole onboard.

The national record holder was returning to his training camp after taking part in the All India Inter-University Championships.

He, along with Kuldeep Yadav, another top pole vaulter in the country, were reportedly asked to keep the specialised equipment out of the coach, citing railway rules on oversized luggage.

Later, Meena and Yadav narrated their ordeal in a video which has gone viral as they raised concerns about the ill-treatment meted out to them and the lack of clarity and sensitivity in handling sports equipment essential to professional athletes.

The duo claimed that they were stranded at Panvel station for nearly five hours, pleading with the authorities to allow them to travel with their poles, but their requests fell on deaf ears.

The incident, which took place on January 17, has sparked calls for clearer guidelines to support sportspersons in transit.

Meena, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, bettered his own national record in April 2025 with an attempt of 5.35m at the National Federation Senior Athletics Championships.

IMAGE: Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Yadav narrate their ordeal Photograph: Screengrab/X

How long is a pole vault?

There's no single fixed length for a pole vault pole, as lengths vary from about 3.05m (10 ft) to over 5.3m (17.5 ft) to suit different athlete weights and skill levels, but world-class vaulters often use poles around 5.0-5.2m (16.5-17 ft).

What Indian Railway rules say?

Indian Railways allows personal luggage within specific weight and size limits per class (e.g., 40kg free for Sleeper, 70kg for AC First), with dimensions generally limited to 100x60x25 cm in compartments, but exceeding these requires booking in the brake van; new strict rules, including potential fines for oversized/unbooked bags and commercial goods, are being enforced at major stations, with excess beyond free limits charged extra

If the trunks, suitcase, and other articles, which in outside measurement exceed any one of the dimension, are required to be booked and carried in the brake van and not in the passengers' compartment.

Key Points:

• National record holder Dev Kumar Meena was forced to deboard a train at Panvel station in Mumbai for carrying a pole.

• He was asked to keep the specialised equipment out of the coach, citing railway rules.

• Meena, along with Kuldeep Yadav, another top pole vaulter in the country, were stranded at the station for nearly five hours.

• The incident has sparked calls for clearer guidelines.