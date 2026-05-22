Ashmita Chaliha Loses To Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt At Malaysia Masters

Indian badminton player Ashmita Chaliha's impressive run at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 ended in the quarterfinals with a loss to Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt.

Key Points Ashmita Chaliha lost to Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt in the Malaysia Masters Super 500 quarterfinals.

Chaliha showed promise after returning from an eight-month rehabilitation.

Kjaersfeldt, the world No. 23, defeated Chaliha in three games.

Chaliha won the first game but couldn't maintain the momentum.

India's Ashmita Chaliha produced a spirited performance before going down narrowly to world No. 23 Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark in the women's singles quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament here on Friday.

Chaliha's Comeback Performance

Returning after an eight-month rehabilitation following a medial meniscus tear in her right knee, the 71st-ranked Indian squandered a hard-fought opening game advantage to lose 23-21 18-21 11-21 to the eighth seed in a contest lasting a little over an hour at the Axiata Arena.

Chaliha started brightly, opening up an 11-6 lead at the interval in the opening game.

Line clawed her way back after the break to narrow the gap to 13-12 and later moved ahead 19-18, but the Indian held her nerve in a gruelling battle to pocket the game.

Kjaersfeldt Secures Victory

The second game followed a similar pattern as Chaliha again surged ahead 10-5 before the Dane restored parity at 13-13. Line then broke away from 15-15 to force the match into a decider.

The final game, however, was largely one-way traffic as Line stamped her authority early with an 8-4 lead and never allowed Chaliha a route back, comfortably sealing the contest to enter the semifinals.