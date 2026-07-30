South African Swimmer Chad Le Clos Makes History At Commonwealth Games

South African swimming sensation Chad le Clos etched his name in history, becoming the most decorated athlete ever at the Commonwealth Games with an astounding 21 medals.

IMAGE: South Africa's Chad le Clos in action during the Commonwealth Games men's 4 x 100m medley relay final, at Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points Chad le Clos achieved a historic milestone, becoming the most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history with 21 medals.

His 21st medal was a bronze in the men's 4x100 medley relay at the 2026 Games, adding to his previous two medals from the same event.

Le Clos's impressive medal haul includes seven gold, five silver, and nine bronze across five Commonwealth Games since 2010.

The South African swimmer is also an Olympic champion, famously beating Michael Phelps in the 200m butterfly at the 2012 London Olympics.

Le Clos aims to qualify for his fifth Olympic Games in Los Angeles, demonstrating his continued dedication to competitive swimming.

IMAGE: Bronze medallists South Africa's Michael Houlie and Chad le Clos celebrate after the men's 4 x 100m medley relay final. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Veteran South African swimmer Chad le Clos won a 21st Commonwealth Games medal late on Wednesday to overtake Australia’s Emma McKeon as the most decorated athlete in the Games’ history.

The 34-year-old swam the butterfly leg as South Africa took bronze in the men’s 4x100 medley relay for his third of the 2026 Games after silver in the mixed 4x100 medley and bronze in the men’s 4x100 freestyle relay.

Le Clos's Historic Medal Haul

IMAGE: South Africa's Pieter Coetze, Michael Houlie, Chad le Clos and Ruard van Renen celebrate on the podium. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

His record tally is made up of seven golds, five silvers and nine bronzes across the last five Games, starting in Delhi in 2010 at the age of 18 where he earned five medals, and then followed by seven medals in Glasgow in 2014.

He continued with five more on the Gold Coast in 2018 and one in Birmingham four years ago.

“It was emotional, but I think those first two medals (in Glasgow 2026) were just a little bit more just because I had to get over the hump and tonight I just had to stay cool and bring it home,” he said after Wednesday’s relay.

“The way the boys and girls swam ...they swam their hearts out. They kept saying ‘we’re doing this for Chad’ before they walked down and it just means the world to me.”

Olympic Glory And Future Aspirations

Le Clos is also an Olympic champion. He stunned the sporting world when he pipped Michael Phelps by 0.05 seconds to win the 200m butterfly gold at the 2012 London Games.

At the time, American icon Phelps was a 14-time Olympic champion and he had not lost in the event since 2001.

Le Clos won medals at the Olympics in Rio in 2016 and has since competed in Tokyo and Paris. He has previously said he hopes to qualify for his fifth Olympics in Los Angeles in two years’ time.