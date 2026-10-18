Chacarra Triumphs At Delhi Golf Club

Spanish golfer Eugenio Chacarra secured a significant victory at the DP World India Championship, showcasing strategic play and resilience to strengthen his challenge for the prestigious Race to Dubai crown.

Key Points Eugenio Chacarra clinched the DP World India Championship by two shots at the Delhi Golf Club, finishing 21-under 267.

His victory was attributed to strategic course management, precise wedge play, and putting, rather than sheer power.

The win is a significant step in his campaign to close the gap on Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy in the Race to Dubai standings.

Chacarra played the tournament with a broken toe, an injury sustained around 10-12 days before the event, adding to the challenge.

He dedicated his title to his late grandfather and expressed his ambition to become the best player in the world.

Spain's Eugenio Chacarra proved that winning does not always require one's best golf, taming the tricky Delhi Golf Club layout to clinch the DP World India Championship by two shots and strengthen his challenge for the Race to Dubai crown.

The 26-year-old finished at 21-under 267, with New Zealand's Daniel Hillier second at 19-under, after an exhausting final day in which players had to negotiate a backlog of holes caused by weather disruptions earlier in the week.

Chacarra's Strategic Victory

Chacarra's triumph was built on course management, precise wedge play and putting rather than sheer power, underlining his growing maturity as he pursues the season-long Race to Dubai title against established stars Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy.

"Sometimes you have to win with your B-game. You cannot always play your A-gameâ¦I managed the course and the pressure well enough to get the job done," he said.

The Spaniard's affinity for Delhi Golf Club was evident throughout the week, with its demanding layout rewarding patience and accurate approach shots.

"I love this golf course. I see the ball better here than anywhere else," he had said during the tournament.

Delhi Golf Club Affinity and Career Resurgence

His comfort in India extends beyond the course, with the country having played a significant role in his career resurgence after his departure from LIV Golf.

His Hero Indian Open victory in 2024 proved a turning point, helping him secure full status on the European Tour.

He has since added the KLM Open and the DS Automobiles 83Â° Open d'Italia to his list of achievements this year, making the Delhi triumph another significant step in his campaign.

Chasing the Race to Dubai Crown

Chacarra is now seeking to close the gap on Reed and McIlroy in the Race to Dubai standings, knowing that consistent performances will be crucial in the season's final stretch.

"Obviously they're two of the best players in the world, so for me to compete with them I need to bring my A-game. My team and myself are putting all we can to contend in Dubai.

"Obviously I need to get points, have some good weeks because those guys, they never rest. It's always going to be a good week for them they're going to win. So I need to get my momentum going and hopefully I can keep doing that."

Personal Dedication and Future Goals

The victory was all the more satisfying given that Chacarra had been playing with a broken toe, an injury sustained around 10-12 days before the tournament.

He dedicated the title to his late grandfather, who introduced him to golf and encouraged him during his formative years.

Chacarra spoke of rediscovering his motivation after a period when he had lost some of his drive.

"He used to take me to golf training and motivated my always, it was unfortunate to lose himâ¦I want to be the best player in the world. I want to play the majors, the PGA Tour and the Ryder Cup," he said.

Next Steps on the DP World Tour

There will be little time to celebrate, with the DP World Tour moving to South Korea next week before the Race to Dubai reaches its climax in the Middle East.

"I will rest a bit, get back to my coach on Monday to analyse my gameâ¦then from Tuesday I need to get my momentum going and hopefully I can keep doing that," he said.