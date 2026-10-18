Eugenio Chacarra Dominates DP World India Championship

Spanish golfer Eugenio Chacarra clinched the DP World India Championship title, solidifying his position atop the Race to Dubai rankings, while Indian golfers Anirban Lahiri and Yuvraj Sandhu reflected on their performances and future challenges.

Key Points Spanish golfer Eugenio Chacarra won the DP World India Championship by two shots on Sunday, securing his third DP World Tour title of the season.

Chacarra completed a marathon 25-hole day due to rain disruptions, finishing at 21-under 267 and moving to the top of the Race to Dubai rankings.

Anirban Lahiri finished as the best Indian at tied 23rd, admitting that a lack of competitive golf affected his performance despite a strong finish on Sunday.

Yuvraj Sandhu, the next best Indian at tied 34th, described his first DP World Tour season as a rollercoaster but a maturing experience.

Lahiri expressed uncertainty about his 2027 schedule due to the challenges faced by LIV Golf players, while Sandhu highlighted the need for more co-sanctioned events for Indian golfers.

Spanish golfer Eugenio Chacarra clinched the DP World India Championship title by two shots while Anirban Lahiri finished as the best Indian at tied 23rd place here on Sunday.

Chacarra completed a marathon day at the Delhi Golf Club, playing 25 holes after rain disrupted the tournament schedule, to win his third DP World Tour title of the season and move to the top of the Race to Dubai rankings.

He finished at 21-under 267 following a closing round of two-under 70.

New Zealand's Daniel Hillier took the second spot at 19-under after mounting a late challenge that cut Chacarra's lead from six shots to two. Chacarra held his nerve under pressure to seal his fourth DP World Tour title overall.

The victory also saw Chacarra overtake American Patrick Reed at the top of the season-long Race to Dubai standings, strengthening his bid for the season-ending crown.

Chacarra's Dominant Performance

The 26-year-old had started the final round with a five-shot advantage after carding a seven-under 63 when the third round was completed on Sunday morning.

He had moved to 14-under during the unfinished third round on Saturday before the weather-related delays forced a reshuffle of the schedule.

Chacarra extended his lead to six shots early in the final round with birdies at the first and third holes. However, a bogey at the sixth and a determined challenge from playing partner Angel Hidalgo kept the contest alive.

He made crucial par saves at the ninth and 10th holes before picking up a birdie at the 11th to maintain control. Hillier then surged on the back nine, applying pressure with a strong finish that included a birdie at the 18th.

With his advantage down to two shots, Chacarra produced a vital recovery at the 16th after finding trouble off the tee, saving par to deny Hillier a further opportunity to close the gap.

He parred the final two holes to complete the win. The triumph capped a remarkable run for Chacarra, who won the KLM Open and the DS Automobiles 83Â° Open d'Italia in June.

He also won the Hero Indian Open last year, his first DP World Tour title, at the nearby DLF Golf and Country Club.

Chacarra's victory came despite a recent toe fracture that had threatened to derail his push for the Race to Dubai title.

Lahiri's Competitive Rust

Lahiri admitted that a lack of competitive golf caught up with him despite a strong finish to the tournament here on Sunday.

Lahiri carded a four-under 68 in the final round to finish at eight-under 280, while Yuvraj Sandhu was the next best Indian at tied 34th with a total of five-under. He also carded 68 in the final round.

"I think some of the rust started coming off over the weekend. I worked hard to prepare for this tournament, but competitive rust does build up," Lahiri said.

The LIV Golf player said errors in his process and routines had cost him, particularly during a demanding week disrupted by rain delays and restarts.

"I played reasonably well overall, although I hit more loose shots than I would have liked. Playing 20 holes bogey-free today, in six-under, makes me feel better. But it still wasn't the performance I'd hoped for, and I know I can do much better," he said.

Lahiri also pointed to the challenge posed by the Delhi Golf Club greens, which were firm and difficult to read, with the pace and line making putting tricky.

The Indian golfer admitted that he was uncertain about his schedule for 2027, saying the situation had been mentally challenging for players on the LIV circuit.

"To be honest, I don't know how many events I'll be playing or what 2027 looks like. That's a very uncomfortable position for a professional golfer," he said.

Future Outlook for Indian Golfers

"I'm technically starting my 20th season, and I haven't lost my card for a long time, but this is the most uncertainty I've experienced."

Lahiri will next play at the Hong Kong Open before taking a break and heading to the Philippines. He also welcomed the PGTI's decision to offer Rs 10 lakh to players who earn cards through overseas qualifying schools, calling it a "fantastic gesture" that could help them pursue international careers.

Sandhu, meanwhile, described his week as a rollercoaster, with interruptions affecting momentum, but said his first season on the DP World Tour has helped him mature as a golfer.

The 28-year-old said recovering from six-over to one-over in the second round was a key learning experience, while a more aggressive approach on the back nine helped him stay in contention for the weekend.

Playing alongside global stars such as Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy was also valuable, though Sandhu said he focused on his own game once competition began.

He added that more co-sanctioned events between the Asian Tour and DP World Tour could create opportunities for Indian golfers to earn world ranking points and break into the top 200.

"India has the talent and the hunger, but we need weeks that can make or break careers," Sandhu said.

Sandhu is now preparing for qualifying school in about three weeks and may play a PGTI event beforehand.