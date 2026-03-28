Eugenio Chacarra Extends Lead at Indian Open; Indian Hopes Rest on Chouhan

Eugenio Chacarra showcases stellar performance, extending his lead at the Indian Open, while Om Prakash Chouhan emerges as the top Indian contender in this prestigious golf tournament.

Key Points Eugenio Chacarra leads the Indian Open by four shots after a two-under 70 in the third round.

MJ Daffue and Alex Fitzpatrick are tied for second place, trailing Chacarra.

Om Prakash Chouhan is the best-placed Indian golfer, tied for 20th place.

Three Indian golfers made the cut: Chouhan, Manoj S, and Kshitij Naveed Kaul.

Chouhan recovered from a difficult start to finish strong in the third round.

Reigning champion Eugenio Chacarra of Spain extended his lead to four shots after posting a two-under 70 in round three of Indian Open here Saturday.

South African MJ Daffue, winner of the HotelPlanner Tour event in India last week, and Englishman Alex Fitzpatrick, fired scores of 72 in the third round to be placed joint second at six-under 210.

Om Prakash Chouhan (73-71-73), who hails from Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, continued as the best-placed Indian for the second day in succession as a result of his third round of 73 that moved him up one spot to tied 20th place at a total of one-over 217.

Earlier in the day, the 30 golfers who were yet to complete round two on Friday when play was suspended due to fading light, resumed their rounds at 7:15 am local time.

At the completion of round two, three Indians made the halfway cut of four-over 148.

The trio included Chouhan (tied 21 st at even-par 144), teenager Manoj S (tied 38th at two-over 146) and Kshitij Naveed Kaul (tied 57th at four-over 148).

Kshitij, who had four holes remaining in round two when fading light suspended play on Friday, came back in the morning and produced a birdie and eagle to make the cut in dramatic fashion.

Chouhan's Performance

Chouhan, the 2023 DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion, mixed five birdies with four bogeys and a double-bogey during his eventful third round.

He was three-over through his first 14 holes on day three as he made a couple of three-putts early in the round. However, he managed to pull things back in his favour with a couple of birdies on the last four holes where he sank putts from a range of 10 to 12 feet.

Other Indian Golfers

Bengaluru-based 18-year-old Manoj S (76-70-76), making his debut at the Indian Open and playing in only his second season as a professional, drained three birdies on Saturday but also dropped a bogey and three double-bogeys that saw him submit a card of 76.

Manoj thus ended the day in tied 54th place at six-over 222.

Kshitij (73-75-77) signed for a 77 in the penultimate round to be tied 63rd at nine-over 225.