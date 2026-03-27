Chacarra Seeks Consecutive Hero Indian Open Titles, Jarvis Close Behind

Eugenio Chacarra is in a prime position to defend his Hero Indian Open title, with Casey Jarvis hot on his heels as he chases his third DP World Tour victory.

Photographs: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Eugenio Chacarra leads the Hero Indian Open, aiming to be the first player since SSP Chawrasia in 2017 to win consecutive titles.

Casey Jarvis is one stroke behind Chacarra, seeking his third DP World Tour title after recent wins and a second-place finish.

Om Prakash Chouhan and S Manoj are the only Indian players assured of weekend play at the Hero Indian Open.

MJ Daffue made a significant improvement in the second round, positioning himself in third place at the Hero Indian Open.

Casey Jarvis views the DLF Country Club course as ideal preparation for his upcoming appearance at the Masters Tournament.

Eugenio Chacarra, who became the first Spaniard to win the Hero Indian Open in 2025, is now on course to becoming the first player to get back-to-back wins since India's SSP Chawrasia in 2017.

Chacarra, after opening the week with a 5-under 67, began the second round on the tenth tee but had two bogeys in his first five holes here on Friday. He repaired that with an eagle on the 18th. A bogey on the third was brushed aside with four birdies in the last six holes for a 69 and a halfway lead at 8-under.

Trailing Chacarra by one was South Africa's Casey Jarvis who admitted he is riding the crest of a wave as he put himself in contention for a third DP World Tour title this season. Jarvis is coming after two wins and a second place in his last three starts.

Only two Indians, Om Prakash Chouhan and teenager S Manoj, were assured of the weekend action. Chouhan, who won a Hotel Planner event in 2023 and played the DP World Tour in 2024, carded 71 after his first round 73 to be even par for 36 holes and was tied 22nd.

He had a superb birdie spree of five gains in six holes between the ninth and 14th. Overall he had five birdies against four bogeys.

Manoj, who is yet to log a pro win, bounced back from a first round 76 with a brilliant 2-under 70 to get to 2-over and was tied 41st.

On Friday, play was stopped in the morning because of threat of lightning. That stoppage meant about 10 groups were yet to finish. Among them was Akshay Bhatia, who seemed to have a resurgence after his first round 77.

MJ Daffue, winner of last week's DP World PGTI Open on the Hotel Planner Tour in India, was third at 7-under, as he made a nine-shot improvement on his first round 73 with a second round 64.

First round leader, Freddy Schott (66-73) was 5-under alongside Jacob Skov Olesen and Alex Fitzpatrick, who still had four more holes each to play.

Bhatia opened with a bogey but then rode a birdie train with five over the next eight holes. He was 4-under through the first nine but again bogeyed the 10th and double bogeyed the 14th to drop back to the cut line.

When play was stopped Bhatia, the Hero brand ambassador, was 1-under for the day and 4-over for the tournament and had two more holes to play.

The cut line was 4-over, and Bhatia was placed on it precariously.

Among the Indians missing the cut by one shot were Kartik Singh (73-76), Dhruv Sheoran (75-74) and Khalin Joshi (77-72). Shubhankar Sharma, Veer Ahlawat, Yuvraj Sandhu and Rayhan Thomas were the other big names to miss out on weekend action.

Chacarra's Pursuit of History

Chacarra can join an elite club that has only three members so far. Only three players have successfully defended the Indian Open title, and they are Japan's Kenji Hosoishi (1967 and 1968), Jyoti Randhawa (2006 and 2007) and Chawrasia (2016-2017).

Chacarra won the 2025 Indian Open in his first start.

Chacarra said, "Every time I tee off, I want to win. That's that way I have been since I was little and that's the goal. I think I practiced a lot. I got a great team surrounding me. We didn't have the greatest start of the season, but I think we've been working really hard and that's showing. So obviously it will be great to win again."

"I think the good vibes were there when I got here, the good memories came up and, when I'm having fun playing golf, I have already proved I'm one of the best players in the world.

"It's been a great two days, a great group obviously. Casey (Jarvis) and Francesco (Molinari), great guys and tremendous players. Casey put us all today on how to score, how to play golf and it was fun to watch."

Jarvis's Confidence and Preparation

Just over a month ago, Jarvis won his first title on Tour in Kenya, and then added a victory in his national Open which saw him earn an invite to the Masters Tournament. He was then tied second in the Joburg Open. Then he took a two-week break.

Following on after two wins and a second place in three starts, Jarvis said, "I mean I don't think I've an edge over anyone out here. They're all so good. But I think I'm just running on confidence at the moment. Think my game's in a good place, and I'm playing really well.

"And looking at the DLF Country Club, it's one of the hardest you'll see all year and I look forward to somewhere like Augusta and I see a comparison."

On his return to action, the 22-year-old opened with a one-over-par 73 on Thursday but he made nine birdies in an impressive 64 in the second round to sit one behind the clubhouse leader Chacarra.

Jarvis is viewing the Gary Player-designed course as "perfect preparation" for his upcoming Major Championship appearance at Augusta National.

"The greens are very slopey, and I know Augusta is also very slopey," added the world number 69.

"They're extremely fast, and I'm sure it'll be just as fast there. So, I think it's the perfect preparation and it's a special place to be."