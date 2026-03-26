Chacarra in Contention at Hero Indian Open After Solid Opening Round

Defending champion Eugenio Chacarra is vying for another Hero Indian Open title, while Freddy Schott leads the pack after a challenging first round at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Photographs: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Eugenio Chacarra, the defending champion, is in contention to win the Hero Indian Open for the second consecutive year.

Freddy Schott of Germany leads the Hero Indian Open after carding a 6-under 66 in the opening round.

Veer Ahlawat is the highest-placed Indian golfer after the first round of the Hero Indian Open.

The DLF Golf and Country Club course is proving to be a challenging test for the golfers at the Hero Indian Open.

Akshay Bhatia, Hero Brand Ambassador, had a difficult start but aims for a comeback in the Hero Indian Open.

Defending champion Eugenio Chacarra, who cradled the Hero Indian Open Trophy in his lap on his flight from New Delhi to New York after winning the 2025 edition of the event, put himself in a great position to have a go at becoming a back-to-back winner here on Thursday.

The Spaniard, who called his 2025 win "life-changing", turned 26 on Monday and celebrated it with a 5-under 67 in the opening round. He was still one behind leader Freddy Schott of Germany, who carded 6-under 66.

Schott twice slid back from 6-under to 5-under with bogeys on the 14th and the 17th, but holed an eighth birdie on the 18th, to be the sole leader at 66.

With the course proving to be a challenge as it always does, only 31 players broke par and none of them were Indians.

Veer Ahlawat, the PGTI Order of Merit winner in 2024 and runner-up at the 2024 HIO, was the best-placed Indian with a round of even par 72 that had six birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys. He was tied 32nd.

Playing on a sponsor's invite the 16-year-old Kartik Singh was among the next best lot of Indians at 1-over 73, alongside Om Prakash Chouhan, a former PGTI Order of merit winner, Kshitij Naved Kaul and Mohd Azhar, who had one more hole to play. They were tied 41st.

Freddy Schott's Lead and Inspiration

Schott, 24, is trying to emulate his mentor, Marcel Siem, who won the 2023 Indian Open. Schott spent the 2020 DPWT season as a caddie with Siem, trying to gain experience before turning professional in 2021.

Schott, who won his maiden DP World Tour title at the Bapco Bahrain Championship eight weeks ago, had four birdies on either side of the DLF Golf and Country Club, and dropped shots on the 14th, which played the toughest on the first day, and the 17th.

Happy with his round, Schott commented, "Very, very pleased. Really solid out there today. Yeah, it was pretty much a flawless round of golf. Two drops, but at least those were the most difficult holes, so that's alright."

He added, "I guess it might be the hardest course this year. You've got to be very good off the tee to actually give yourself some chances. You've got to be good into the greens, the right areas and then make a putt. So it's really a testing golf course."

Chacarra's Performance and Course Assessment

Chacarra wielded his long putter well to make some great birdies and nice par saves, and was hot on the heels of Schott, who was 4-under through the first eight holes.

Chacarra, who had two bogeys in his first five holes, birdied half of his last 12 holes, including four on the back nine.

Chacarra was also happy with his solid round, saying, "Yeah, good round, solid all round after not one of the best starts. I hit a great shot on the first and missed a short one and another great shot on the second and ended up with a bogey.

"So very pleased, like I said yesterday it's a course on which you need to be patient. The good vibes came out on Monday, I came out here and I started hitting it good, so I need to come here more often!

"I just think it's a real golf course. You hit every club in the bag, you can't really have a weakness. You need to putt good, the greens are firm and fast and it's hard to read them."

Bhatia's Difficult Start and Determination

Meanwhile, Akshay Bhatia, the Hero Brand Ambassador, and the highest world ranked player, coming after his win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill on the PGA Tour, had a rough start with a round of 77.

He shot 8-over for his first nine on the back stretch and followed that up with a 3-under 33 for a 11-shot swing between the two halves of the course. He hit the wrong ball on the 15th and ended with a triple bogey.

Bhatia said, "Glad I didn't shoot 80. Tough day, hit the wrong ball which was very unfortunate. Just didn't play good on the first nine, But 3-under on my back nine was great.

"This golf course is hard, so if I can try and get back to even par, it will be a nice comeback for me. I will never give up and that is kind of the goal.

"Tomorrow, I will try and get more comfortable with the golf course. It's a tough golf course. I hit an OB (out of bounds) on my first hole (the tenth), so it's just like you can hit shots that are 5, 10 yards off the line and just be really in a tough position."

Other Notable Performances

Much before Schott and Chacarra finished Dan Bradbury, who won the Joburg Open for his third DP World title three weeks ago, shot 4-under 68 to be the early clubhouse leader.

Five players, Niklas Norgaard of Denmark, Frenchman Martin Couvra, Scotland's Callum Hill, Italian Gregorio de Leo and American Davis Bryant were tied for fourth place at 3-under.